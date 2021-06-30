Maruti Suzuki gained by 1.2 pc on Wednesday morning to Rs 7,581.90 per share.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded higher during early hours on Wednesday amid positive global cues.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 207 points or 0.39 per cent at 52,757 and the Nifty 50 ticked higher by 48 points or 0.31 per cent to 15,797.

Except for Nifty realty which dropped by 0.5 per cent, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 1.4 per cent and auto by 0.5 per cent.

Among stocks, Maruti Suzuki gained by 1.2 per cent to Rs 7,581.90 per share. The other prominent gainers were JSW Steel, Tata Steel, ONGC, Infosys and SBI Life.

However, those which lost were Adani Ports, Power Grid Corporation, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.

Meanwhile, Asian shares rose and a gauge of global equities hovered near record highs after rising consumer confidence in economic recovery.

Asian shares outside Japan was set for a small monthly loss but still on course for a fifth straight quarterly rise. Seoul's Kospi rose 0.35 per cent and Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.06 per cent. (ANI)

