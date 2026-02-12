New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that West Bengal has been placed at the centre of the Union Budget 2026-27 under the government's 'Purvodaya' (Rise of the East) strategy, rejecting allegations that the state did not find mention in the Budget.

In a post on X, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared a video of her response in the Lok Sabha to allegations that certain states were excluded from budget allocations.

Sitharaman termed as "misinformation" the claim that West Bengal had been ignored in the Budget. She highlighted several announcements that would directly benefit the state.

The Finance Minister said that the Budget explicitly announces an integrated East Coast Industrial Corridor with a node at Durgapur, positioning the Asansol-Durgapur belt as Eastern India's industrial anchor.

She further stated that the proposed Varanasi-Siliguri high-speed rail corridor would bring high-speed connectivity to North Bengal, turning Siliguri into a strategic transit hub.

Referring to the jute sector, Sitharaman said that a National Fibre Scheme aimed at self-reliance in jute would directly benefit mills in the Hooghly belt and lakhs of jute farmers in the state.

Additionally, on leather exports, she said that duty-free inputs would now include shoe uppers and export timelines would be extended from six months to one year, providing a boost to Kolkata's leather exporters.

Under the Purvodaya Tourism Destination initiative, Sitharaman said one of the five world-class tourism destinations in Purvodaya states would be developed in West Bengal at locations chosen by the state.

The Finance Minister also pointed out that the Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on tendu leaves, used in the production of beedis, had been reduced from 5 per cent to 2 per cent, benefiting tribal communities in districts such as Bankura, Purulia and Midnapore.

"Are these steps not for the benefit of West Bengal?" Sitharaman asked in the post.

The Finance Minister further stated that several announcements in the Budget were made in a "challenge mode" without naming specific states and invited West Bengal to proactively seek such projects.

"We announced Chemical Parks in a challenge mode. We've announced three such parks without naming any states. Can't West Bengal come forward and ask for one such park near the petrochemical base in Haldia?" she questioned.

Sitharaman added that under the City Economic Regions (CER) initiative, the Centre would allocate Rs 1,000 crore per CER annually for the next five years, and cities such as Kolkata-Howrah and Asansol-Durgapur could be included if the state government proposed them.

"We haven't named any state. Who's stopping them?" she asked.

The Finance Minister also said that one more National Institute of Design had been announced for the Purvodaya region and urged West Bengal to compete for it.

"Many announcements will require a proactive approach from the state government. We cannot have state governments not competing sincerely for projects in a transparent challenge mode," she said.

Sitharaman accused the state government of being unwilling to acknowledge the Centre's support and said it should come forward, propose projects and avail the opportunities provided in the Budget.

On Wednesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hit out at Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee accusing him of twisting facts "known to everyone in the House" and rejected allegations by TMC MPs that West Bengal did not find s mention in the Union Budget, stating that "it is deliberate attempt to spread misinformation".

Replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on the Union Budget, she took several digs at Trinamool Congress, saying Abhishek Banerjee mentioned about GST having to be paid even after death but there is no GST on funeral services and "may be it's the syndicate running in West Bengal, which will be charging cut money on death".

"I heard Abhishek Banerjee's speech very carefully. It's unfortunate that he twisted facts which are known to everyone in this House. Very conveniently, he spoke about the life cycle of an individual & lied. Ever since the GST was introduced in 2017, there has been ZERO GST on milk. Is he taking the members of this House as fools? There's no GST on education. Effectively, the GST is exempt. Pre-school to higher secondary education, there's no GST. Education leading to recognised qualifications, there's no GST. On books, textbooks & notebooks, there's no GST since 2017. He even spoke about pencil, sharpener etc. How can someone lie so much?" Sitharaman said.

"Pencils, sharpeners, erasers, exercise books, notebooks, and maps have zero GST. On Healthcare services (treatment, diagnosis, care), I want to thank the members of the GST Council, there's 0% GST since 1st July, 2017. Health & Life Insurance on Individual plans was brought down to zero per cent in the Next Gen GST reforms. He even mentioned about that an individual is charged GST even after his death. There was no GST on funeral services ever in the first place. May be it's the syndicate running in West Bengal, which will be charging cut money on death," she added. (ANI)

