New Delhi [India], April 25: Ergon Labs, an emerging leader in light EV powertrain technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with Omega Seiki Pvt. Ltd. (OSPL), one of India's fastest-growing electric vehicle manufacturers. As part of the collaboration, OSPL will be the first OEM to integrate Ergon's cutting-edge Integrated Power Converter (IPC) into its electric three-wheelers, starting with the L5 segment. Further cementing their collaboration, Omega Seiki Pvt. Ltd. has placed an order worth Rs. 50 crore for Ergon's IPC technology to power its upcoming variants.

The IPC, a ground-breaking component that combines the on-board charger and motor controller into a single compact unit, delivers unprecedented performance, reliability, and charging convenience for electric three-wheelers. The partnership also includes a strategic investment by Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Pvt. Ltd., in Ergon Labs. As part of the agreement, Narang will join Ergon's advisory board.

Driving Industry-First Innovations

Ergon's IPC unlocks significant advantages for vehicle operators and fleet owners, including:

* 30% (17 degrees) gradeability -- with peak torque operation extended from the industry-standard 1 minute to 3-5 minutes.

* 50% faster charging -- allowing over 50 km of range to be added in under an hour using any standard 15A socket.

* 30% lower system cost compared to conventional separate on-board chargers and motor controllers.

* Significant reduction in wiring harness complexity and improved vehicle efficiency.

Rigorous on-road testing for over 50,000km and pre-compliance certification processes have been completed, with full certification slated for completion within the next month.

Strategic Roadmap and Market Impact

The first commercial deployment of 2,000 units is planned across India in FY26, starting with the L5 Passenger segment -- a rapidly growing market fuelled by aggregators like Rapido, Ola, and Uber, and increasing adoption in metro cities and regional centres. Omega Seiki Pvt. Ltd's Rs. 50 crore order for Ergon's IPC technology underlines the strong market confidence in this integrated powertrain solution and positions both companies to meet rising demands for higher performance, greater reliability, and lower total cost of ownership in the EV three-wheeler space.

The companies are also jointly developing a high-performance L5 Cargo electric vehicle capable of handling over 500 kg payload with a best-in-class 30% gradeability, targeting diesel vehicle replacement in markets such as Kerala and the North East.

A Shared Vision for the Future

"This partnership with Omega Seiki is a pivotal milestone in Ergon's mission to bring breakthrough innovations in light EV powertrains to market," said Ashwin Ramanujam, CEO of Ergon Labs. "OSM's vehicles will see meaningful improvements in gradeability, payload capacity, and charging reliability -- all enabled by deep component integration at both hardware and software levels. This moment represents the culmination of three years of relentless product development by our engineering team. More importantly, it sets the stage for our next major innovation: one-hour home charging for two-wheelers, launching in 2026."

Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Pvt. Ltd. added, "After over three decades of bold investments across global financial markets, I returned to India with a mission to drive environmental and economic impact through engineering-led innovation. Omega Seiki Pvt. Ltd. was born out of that vision. My investment in Ergon is a continuation of this commitment. From my first conversation with Ashwin to witnessing their technology's performance first-hand, it was clear that Ergon brings world-class engineering to India's EV ecosystem. I'm excited to partner with this exceptional team and bring their breakthrough product to market."

Omega Seiki Pvt. Ltd., a member of the Anglian Omega Group, is a rapidly growing electric vehicle manufacturer focused on creating sustainable, future-ready mobility solutions for India and global markets. The company has made significant inroads into the electric three-wheeler market, with a fast-expanding dealer network and a growing fleet presence in passenger and cargo applications.

Ergon Labs is an engineering-led start-up building next-generation powertrain technologies for light electric vehicles. With a vision to redefine charging behaviour and vehicle performance, Ergon's product portfolio -- starting with the Integrated Power Converter -- integrates hardware and software systems to deliver superior performance, lower costs, and higher reliability.

