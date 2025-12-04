NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 4: Esri India, a leader in Geographic Information Systems (GIS), today announced the launch of 'Bharat ENVI,' a geospatial image processing and analysis software. This launch of 'Bharat ENVI' brings world-class remote sensing and analytics capabilities to 'Indo ArcGIS' users, allowing them to make more informed decisions for better governance and economic growth.

Also Read | Is ‘Eagle Grabbing Schoolboy’ Video Real or Fake? Viral Reel Showing Eagle Attacking Child Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check.

ENVI has long been recognized worldwide as a leading solution for extracting actionable insights from remote sensing data from various sources, including satellite, drone, LiDAR, SAR, multispectral, and hyperspectral sensors. It is tightly integrated with Esri's ArcGIS platform and lets GIS users seamlessly access and analyze imagery to solve critical problems with confidence.

Indian GIS user organizations can now combine the power of Indo ArcGIS with Bharat ENVI, leveraging the large repository of Indian content and AI models in 'Indo ArcGIS Living Atlas'. This tightly integrated capability is crucial for a range of activities, including land-use planning, resource management, and effective policy implementation.

Also Read | 'Not Looking for Attention, Media Coverage, Sympathy': Raj Nidimoru's Ex-Wife Shhyamali De Breaks Silence on Filmmaker's Wedding With Samantha Ruth Prabu, Reveals Spending Sleepless Nights (View Posts).

Bharat ENVI also includes an essential toolset, accessible to both experts and new users. This intuitive toolset allows satellite imagery users to automate the extraction of features like water bodies, mining pits, crops, settlements, etc., from readily available satellite datasets, such as Landsat 8, Sentinel-2, and Sentinel-1. It is also capable of extracting building footprints and detecting ships through advanced deep learning techniques.

Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India, said, "The introduction of Bharat ENVI strengthens the geospatial technology ecosystem in the country. As organizations increasingly rely on satellite imagery and remote sensing for planning, sustainability, and national development, Bharat ENVI's advanced analytics will significantly complement the capabilities of Indo ArcGIS, widely used across India."

The availability of Bharat ENVI will enable more than 1.2 million ArcGIS users from over 6500 organizations in India to access powerful ENVI image processing tools directly within the ArcGIS environment, while benefiting from localized datasets, analytical tools, and AI capabilities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)