New Delhi [India], August 4: In a significant effort to support rural health and development, Estatebull Realtors Private Limited, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, has extended funding support for a vital clean water project implemented by Shondik Foundation, the NGO arm of Shondik Group.

As part of the NTR Sujala Project, the initiative involves the installation of safe drinking water dispensing units across seven villages in Parigi Mandal, namely: P.Narsapuram, Beechiganipalli, Yerragunta, Sreerangarajulapalli, Utukur, Moda, and Parigi. The objective is to ensure access to clean and safe drinking water for underserved rural communities -- a critical step toward better public health and welfare.

The project is being funded by Estatebull Realtors Private Limited with a contribution of ₹26,60,000, and is fully implemented and managed by Shondik Foundation, a registered Trust under the Trust Registration Act of 1882. The Foundation operates across India in sectors including Differently Abled, Education & Literacy, Aged/Elderly Care, Health & Family Welfare, Rural Development, and Poverty Alleviation.

A ceremonial Bhoomi Pooja to mark the project launch was held on 11th July 2025 at Bhindhu Nagar, near Nagalakkatta Madugiri Road, as part of the "NTR Sujala Pathakam", a government initiative to promote access to safe drinking water. The event was graced by Honourable Minister Mrs. S. Savithamma Garu, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, Economically Weaker Sections Welfare, Handlooms & Textiles, who appreciated the effort being made toward rural upliftment and health.

The project is expected to be completed and inaugurated within 75 to 90 days from the date of the Bhoomi Pooja.

"Through this initiative, we aim to address a basic yet critical need -- access to safe drinking water in underserved villages. Estatebull Realtors Private Limited is committed to contributing to community upliftment, and we're proud to partner with Shondik Foundation in this impactful journey." Mr. Sandeep Kumar Prasad

This collaboration marks a meaningful step in creating sustainable infrastructure for rural health, reinforcing both organizations' commitment to building a healthier and more equitable society.

