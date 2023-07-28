NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 28: The Economic Times, India's leading business and financial news publication, today announced an enhancement to its ET Prime membership benefits. The members will now have exclusive access to the digital copy of Wealth Edition, a highly acclaimed weekly magazine that provides valuable insights into the realm of wealth creation and personal finance.

Wealth Edition is a comprehensive publication for investors and financial enthusiasts. It features engaging content, including in-depth analysis of investment opportunities in stocks, mutual funds, and real estate. It also features interviews with industry experts and successful investors, covers personal finance topics, offers exclusive market insights, and shares success stories of financial independence.

ET Prime members can now access Wealth Edition seamlessly through the ET Prime website and mobile app, along with their existing unlimited subscription benefits. This includes access to ET Prime's award-winning news and analysis, exclusive interviews, investment ideas, in-depth research reports, and digital newspaper.

"We are thrilled to offer our ET Prime members exclusive access to Wealth Edition," said Anita Tomer, Product Manager at Economic Times. "This magazine is a valuable resource for anyone who wants to learn more about wealth creation and personal finance. We believe that it will be a welcome addition to our members' benefits."

"The addition of Wealth Edition to the ET Prime subscription is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our members," said Sanjeev Kumar, Business Head at Economic Times.

To learn more about Wealth Edition and become an ET Prime member, please visit economictimes.indiatimes.com or download the ET Prime mobile app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

The Economic Times is a globally recognized business and financial news publication known for its comprehensive coverage of financial markets, economic trends, and industry developments. With a legacy of excellence and a commitment to delivering accurate, timely, and insightful content, The Economic Times has become a trusted source for professionals, investors, and decision-makers worldwide. The inclusion of the print edition of The Economic Times in the ET Prime membership program further reinforces the commitment to delivering exceptional value and empowering individuals and businesses with reliable information for their success.

