Surat [India], May 9: Surat-based Ethnic wear brand, Ethnic Plus has launched its 2025 Bridal Collection with a focus on affordability, inclusivity and traditional craftsmanship. Founded in 2016 by Jagdish Dhameliya, the brand was born out of a simple yet powerful idea: to make designer ethnic wear affordable, inclusive, and rooted in tradition. It began as a small venture and has now grown into a reputable name for thousands of women across India, especially brides-to-be seeking elegance without breaking the bank.

"I used to watch my mother and sisters get excited about weddings, but always worry about the cost of outfits," recalls Jagdish. "Fashion shouldn't come with financial stress. That's what drove me to create Ethnic Plus."

Determined to create a solution, he launched Ethnic Plus with the vision of delivering designer lehengas and sarees that are both high in quality and low in price. Unlike traditional designer labels, Ethnic Plus offers vibrant, intricately designed pieces made with premium fabrics such as georgette, silk, and velvet.

This month, the company unveiled its much-anticipated 2025 Bridal Collection, combining rich heritage-inspired detailing with styles that speak to the contemporary Indian bride.

Its online platform and Instagram community, now over 150K strong, are filled with testimonials from real women celebrating how Ethnic Plus helped them feel beautiful without financial strain. With sizes ranging from XS to 5XL and a wide variety of styles, the brand ensures that every woman--regardless of body type or background--can find something that makes her feel confident and celebrated.

Operating from Surat gives the brand a strategic advantage. With close ties to local artisans and fabric mills, Ethnic Plus is able to maintain high quality and rapid production while keeping costs low. Looking ahead, Jagdish plans to expand the brand's reach with pop-up experiences in metro cities and global shipping to serve the Indian diaspora. At its core, Ethnic Plus isn't just selling clothes, it's offering access to tradition, beauty, and self-expression for every woman.

