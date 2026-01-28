New Delhi, [India] January 28 (ANI): The long-awaited India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), will mark a major shift in global trade realignment amid rising protectionism, according to a Goldman Sachs report.

The report highlights the scale of the pact, and said India and the EU together account for "~2bn people, ~25% of global GDP, and around one quarter of the world's population and trade"

However, the report cautioned that the macroeconomic impact is likely to remain limited in the near term. According to the note, even a fully-fledged set of new EU trade agreements would raise EU gross exports by

