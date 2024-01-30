PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30: Euphoria Infotech (India) Limited, a Kolkata-based IT and ITes solutions provider, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of a work order valued at Rs93.90 Lakhs from Webel Technology Limited. The said order is expected to be completed within May 2024. Webel Technology Limited is a nodal agency for the Government of West Bengal for implementation of IT and ITes.

Shamba Bhanja, Managing Director of Euphoria Infotech (India) Limited expressed, "We are thrilled to have been entrusted with this significant project, which exemplifies our commitment to excellence and innovation, at Euphoria Infotech (India) Limited. This achievement reflects the dedication and expertise of our team in providing tailored solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients. We look forward to delivering exceptional results and contributing to the success of our esteemed client."

Euphoria Infotech (India) Limited, established in 2001, is a Kolkata-based IT solutions leader specializing in customized web applications for sectors like E-commerce, Education, Fintech, Healthcare, and IoT. Their tagline "TECH IT EASY" embodies a client-centric approach, aiming to support and streamline work processes through effective IT utilization.

The company expanded to Bangladesh in 2018, acquiring a 49% stake in Euphoria Infotech (Bangladesh) Pvt. Ltd. They have excelled in tailored software development, boasting numerous successful projects. Certified with NSIC, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO 9001:2015, Euphoria is a trusted name, emphasizing a commitment to quality and compliance in the IT industry.

In FY23, The Company Achieved a Revenue of Rs736.73 Lakhs, EBITDA of Rs214.82 Lakhs, & PAT of Rs129.69 Lakhs.

