Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): EVA, a deodorant brand from the house of TTK Healthcare Ltd, has launched the latest campaign with a new commercial called 'Special Happens'.

The campaign positions EVA in a new light and involves a television commercial that highlights this fresh take on the brand. Rakul Preet Singh, EVA's brand ambassador and former Miss Femina Fresh Face, is the face of this campaign as she encapsulates the stylish, refreshing, dynamic, and cheerful persona of the brand.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 13 Available in India via Amazon & Flipkart, iPhone 13 Mini Too Up for Grab.

The campaign has been conceptualized by Curry Nation Brand Conversations. The idea to reposition the brand from being an encourager of excitement for girls to anticipation of special moments as girls step out into the new world is captured efficiently in the TVC. The TVC is being aired on major television networks in India as part of the communication plan.

Vishal Vyas, Head of Marketing, TTK Healthcare Ltd, commented on the commercial's launch and the road ahead saying, "EVA as a brand is associated with being fun, energetic and colourful and that's something that's closely associated with Rakul. We look forward to doing great things for EVA with a perfect celebrity match like Rakul who has gone on from strength to strength, and we're confident that this partnership will do the same for our brand."

Also Read | IPL 2021: KKR Skipper Eoin Morgan Fined Rs 24 Lakh for Maintaining Slow Over Rate Against MI, Others Fined Rs 6 Lakh Each.

Speaking about the brand, Rakul Preet Singh says, "Fragrances are an extension of your personality. It should highlight your presence, wherever you go. I'm sure EVA's refreshing fragrances will help you wear your confidence everywhere you go. And ensure that every time you step out, Special Happens."

The TV commercial supporting the new positioning of 'Special Happens' dives into the 'first day of college' insight, when most of the freshers are anxious, jittery, vulnerable. EVA recognises the dynamic nature of the life stage that the freshers face. Its current positioning focuses on empowering them in the various moments that they go through and turning it into something truly special. The first day of college or work is more than just a day in one's life - it represents all the firsts in one's life and is greatly cherished. Rakul Preet Singh adds a twist or mantra that makes the first day special.

Click here to watch the commercial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=prpjRgtJ_Tg

Priti Nair, Founder and Creative Director at Curry Nation also spoke about the latest TVC saying, "Great fragrances always make you feel differently, not just about yourself, but even about your perspective to the outside world. They add that special difference. The campaign SPECIAL HAPPENS came from there."

With its wide range of alcohol-free, skin friendly deodorants, EVA, has always celebrated today's women. EVA is the perfect partner to allay the jittery moments and its ever-rising range of personality-enhancing product portfolio promises something for everyone and every moment. EVA helps highlight one's presence, wherever they go, and the campaign communicates this to the target audience.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)