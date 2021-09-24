Apple iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 are now available for sale in India via Flipkart and Amazon India. As a reminder, the iPhone 13 lineup was launched globally last week. Apart from India, the iPhone 13 Series will be available for purchase in Canada, Australia, China, Australia, Germany, Japan, the UK, the US and more than 30 other countries. Currently, only the iPhone 13 model is available for purchase on Flipkart whereas iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro max variants are sold out. On Amazon India, the Pro and Pro Max models are currently unavailable whereas iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 are now available for sale. Apple iPhone 12 Prices in India, USA, Canada & UAE; Here's How Much You Have To Pay Now.

Customers who had pre-ordered the iPhone 13 Series in India will receive their deliveries starting today. Buyers of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will get a cashback of Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank cards via Apple authorised distributors.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini (Photo Credits: Apple)

Similarly, customers purchasing iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will get a cashback of Rs 5,000 using an HDFC Bank card. Customers purchasing the iPhone 13 on Flipkart will get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, up to Rs 15,000 off via exchange deals and EMI starting from Rs 3,757 per month. Customers purchasing iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 via Amazon India will get no-cost EMI options, EMI options and up to Rs 14,200 off via exchange deals.

Apple iPhone 13 (Photo Credits: Apple)

iPhone 13 lineup comes powered by Apple's A15 Bionic processor and runs on iOS 15 out-of-the-box. All models come with a display notch that gets the TrueDepth Camera system for FaceID. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro come with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. The iPhone 13 Pro Max gets a 6.7-inch screen whereas the iPhone 13 Mini sports a 5.4-inch display. For photography, iPhone 13 and 13 Mini feature a 12MP dual rear camera system whereas Pro and Pro Max models sport a 12MP triple rear camera module. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini come with up to 512GB of internal storage whereas Pro and Pro Max variants get up to 1TB of internal storage.

