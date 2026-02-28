Every new development marks a beginning. For Levante Group, that beginning takes shape with Levante City Vista.

New Delhi [India], February 28: Rising in Greater Noida's Sector Delta-2, it is the group's first landmark -- designed to bring together retail energy and modern studio spaces in one integrated urban setting. The idea is simple but powerful: bring organized retail spaces and thoughtfully designed studio units together in one cohesive structure -- reflecting how modern cities actually live and function today.

Retail creates everyday movement. It brings visibility, interaction, and economic energy.

Studios add continuity and flexibility, catering to professionals, entrepreneurs, business travelers, and investors looking for compact, efficient spaces in well-connected locations.

Together, they create a natural balance -- vibrant commercial spaces below and smart, functional urban units above. City Vista is not just a combination of two formats; it is a relationship between them, where each strengthens the other.

The choice of Greater Noida makes this vision even more relevant.

Over the past decade, Greater Noida has steadily evolved into one of North India's most structured and promising urban corridors. Wide roads, planned sectors, improving metro connectivity, and the upcoming Noida International Airport have all contributed to its growing importance. The city's development has been guided by planning and infrastructure, creating a stronger sense of confidence for both businesses and investors.

Within this larger growth story, Delta-2 stands out as a location with the right fundamentals -- strong connectivity, a growing residential base, and a developing commercial presence. It is not a market driven by short-term momentum, but by steady, long-term activity. That makes it a natural starting point for Levante's first landmark.

At the same time, Levante City Vista represents more than just a new project. It reflects the larger philosophy behind Levante Group.

Levante was established with a clear purpose: to create landmark developments that redefine how people live, work, and grow. The focus is on integration -- building spaces where commerce, lifestyle, and community exist together seamlessly.

Each development is intended not just to occupy space, but to add lasting value to its surroundings -- architecturally, economically, and socially.

This philosophy is shaped by the complementary strengths of its founders.

Rajiv Goel, Co-Founder of Levante, brings over three decades of experience in structural and geotechnical engineering. A Civil Engineering graduate from BITS Pilani and a Master's degree holder in Structural Engineering from IIT Delhi, he has worked on complex infrastructure and development projects where precision and durability were essential. As the Founder of Globe Infra Solutions and a former Vice President of the Builders Association of India (North India), he has remained closely involved in advancing construction and engineering standards. At Levante, his role is focused on one critical responsibility -- ensuring every project is built on strong engineering principles and long-term structural integrity.

Complementing this technical expertise is equally deep financial and strategic leadership.

Parul Singhal, Co-Founder of Levante and a Fellow Chartered Accountant, brings more than three decades of experience in real estate finance, governance, procurement, and project structuring. His career has been defined by building sound financial systems that support sustainable growth. Known for his disciplined approach and practical insight, he ensures each project is carefully planned, transparently managed, and financially robust. At Levante, his focus is on turning vision into viable, well-structured reality.

Together, the founders have contributed to residential, commercial, IT, and industrial developments across Delhi NCR and North India. Their combined experience spans private and government projects, large-scale construction environments, and diverse asset classes. This shared journey shapes Levante's core belief: ambition must be backed by execution, and growth must be guided by experience.

Looking ahead, Levante Group plans to invest over ₹500 crore in the Delhi NCR real estate market over the coming years. This investment will focus on carefully selected micro-markets where infrastructure, demand, and long-term potential come together. The goal is to create integrated developments supported by strong construction standards, thoughtful design, and efficient execution -- ensuring each project contributes meaningfully to its environment while creating enduring asset value.

The aim is not simply to expand, but to participate with purpose in Delhi NCR's evolving urban future.

Levante City Vista is the first step in that journey.

It reflects confidence in Greater Noida's direction, clarity in product thinking, and balance in leadership. More importantly, it marks the beginning of a development group committed to building with trust, experience, and responsibility.

As Levante moves forward, City Vista stands as both a foundation and a preview -- a landmark shaped by intent, strengthened by expertise, and guided by a vision to create spaces where people and businesses can grow together.

