New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah congratulated the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team after their triumph in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 finals, describing it as a remarkable example of grit and perseverance.

The Paras Dogra-led Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) have scripted a fairytale ending to their 67-year wait, defeating the powerhouse Karnataka. Playing their first-ever Ranji final, Jammu and Kashmir were crowned champions by virtue of their massive 291-run first-innings lead, a gap that proved insurmountable for the eight-time champions, Karnataka, led by Devdutt Padikkal.

Also Read | Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

Taking to his X account, Shah praised not just the players but the entire ecosystem that worked behind the scenes.

"Congratulations to the Jammu & Kashmir team in India for scripting a remarkable story of grit and perseverance. While the players are fully deserving of the adulation they receive, one must also remember the contribution of the coaching staff, management and administrators from J&K who have toiled behind the scenes to fashion this landmark achievement. I am sure that this win will ignite belief in the hearts of the current generation from the region and drive the next one to pick up a bat or ball. Our sport is rich with such stories of inspiration from around the world, and I hope this one also receives its fair share of admiration," he wrote.

Also Read | Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan SC, ISL 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online.

https://x.com/JayShah/status/2027674783190815078?s=20

J&K opted to bat first and piled on a mammoth 584, led by Shubham Pundir's century (121). Auqib Nabi's devastating pace attack (5-wicket haul) then bundled out Karnataka for 293, handing J&K a crucial first-innings lead.

Mayank Agarwal's fighting 160 for Karnataka wasn't enough, and J&K extended their lead to 291. Qamran Iqbal and Sahil Lotra slammed hundreds in J&K's second innings, pushing the lead to 633. The match ended in a draw on Day 5, but J&K's first-innings lead secured them the win. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)