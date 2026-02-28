Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 28 (ANI): An Air India Express flight bound for Dubai was denied landing permission amid the ongoing war situation in the Middle East region.

The aircraft, which departed at around 12:45 pm today, with 145 passengers on board, turned back mid-journey following the restriction.

According to the airport director, the flight is currently en route to Tiruchirappalli International Airport and is expected to land shortly.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

