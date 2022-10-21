New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI/SRV): Recently, Kalinga Kesari Rath, the Chief Managing Director of Evos Buildcon, a real estate giant based out of Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, received the Odisha Business Leadership Awards 2022, for his remarkable achievements in the real estate industry. The award ceremony, named Odia Atmanirbhar Odisha- Odisha Business Leadership Award, organised by News 18, celebrated business personalities who have majorly contributed to the business world of the state, taking forward its infrastructural and economic development.

To felicitate the milestones in business, Pratab Keshari Deb, Minister of MSME and Energy, presided over the ceremony and conferred this recognition on Rath; Rath was among the selected 17 personalities at the event, to be honoured by the minister.

Having received the award a thrilled Kalinga Rath said, "It is indeed a privilege to have been honoured at this august event by the minister Pratab Keshari Deb, among the foremost leaders in Odisha. We at Evos Buildcon have always kept a consumer-centric attitude. Every day we focus on cultivating the best industry practices to continue striving as the foremost and the most reliable real estate company in the state. A recognition such as this goes a long way to motivate us to serve the clients with some of the most luxurious yet affordable homes."

In the competitive real estate industry where most businesses are legacy enterprises, what sets Rath's journey apart is the rise of young boy to the self-made business tycoon of a leading real estate empire- Evos Buildcon. Having completed his Bachelor in Technology in Mechanical Engineering, he was determined to succeed as an entrepreneur Culling his passion for building and creating which he developed during his engineering days, Rath informs his endeavours with creativity and innovation. It is a testament to his grit and entrepreneurial vision that in the volatile real-estate industry where trust is key and earned through legacy, Rath has managed to carve out his niche in the last 12 years. A believer in single-mindedly pursuing one's and the transformative power of dreams, Rath's leadership is guided by his spiritual pursuits, inspired by Jay Guru. He is also known as a Motivational and Leadership Speaker, especially because of the spiritual perspectives he brings to his speeches.

Reflecting Ratan's determined spirit, his Bhubaneshwar-based company, Evos Buildcon, with over 25 luxury residential projects, has become a leading name in the real estate space in a short period of time. The company has a customer-focused approach to building luxury homes that are customised to the varying needs of the buyer. Two of the most appreciated projects by Avos Buildcon are Evos Sea Roses, featuring premium 1 BHK and studio apartments, aimed to pack in a fine living concept in limited space, and Nirvana, a deluxe 3BHK and 4BHK housing complex with first-rate amenities. The two projects exemplify the company's commitment to excellence.

