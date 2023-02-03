Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): Excellon Software, a leading provider of Dealer, Distribution, and Service Network Management Solutions recently moved to its new headquarters in Nagpur, India. After two amazing decades of growth, Excellon's Nagpur team has moved to a new and bigger office space in the premium business complex surrounded by IT tech parks.

While the old office served the company commendably and added some memorable moments, Excellon is truly delighted to shift to the new headquarter. The opening ceremony was marked by the presence of esteemed guests including Nitin Gadkari (Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Govt. of India) along with Ajay Sancheti (Former Member of Parliament) and Rajesh Loya, Chartered Accountant.

The firm has seen rapid growth since its inception in 2000. This is the second time in less than 10 years that the firm has added new positions and has doubled its office space due to growth. "We are growing fast, and we realize the importance of a bigger space. Our new office will serve as a fantastic place for the team to work, as well as a perfect environment to welcome customers and partners," says Vinod Tambi, President and Co-Founder of Excellon Software.

Excellon Software is very excited and enthusiastic about the Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and believes that this event is a great opportunity for its partners, customers, and prospects to learn more about the company and its culture and understand the possibilities for greater collaboration.

Excellon Software with its award-winning software is recognized among the most innovative software product companies in India. The company's product portfolio includes complete dealer network management, sales & distribution management, and service management software. Excellon Software is a user-friendly, feature-rich DMS platform used in more than 13K+ locations across 80+ Countries.

Excellon boasts some of the largest deployments in the world for dealer & service chains, consisting of large blue-chip enterprises that run Excellon for their mission-critical business. Excellon's robust and proven platform processes the sale of One New Vehicle every 15 seconds and services a vehicle every 5 seconds. Excellon Software is also a GST Suvidha Provider (GSP); it provides GST Software for GST return & management, E-Way Bill, and E-Invoicing to many of the top 100 companies.

