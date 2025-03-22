Jindal Steel & Power Limited

New Delhi [India], March 22: The Exhibition Polo Match for the OP JINDAL GLOBAL UNIVERSITY TROPHY took place today at the iconic Jaipur Polo Ground in New Delhi.

The match saw the CHANCELLOR's TEAM, led by Naveen Jindal, face off against the VICE CHANCELLOR's TEAM, captained by Shri Venkatesh Jindal.

The game began with a dramatic start as Venkatesh Jindal scored a spectacular goal for the VICE CHANCELLOR's TEAM within the first 30 seconds.

Played over four chukkers, the match was a closely contested affair. Initially, the VICE CHANCELLOR's TEAM took the lead with a 4-1 advantage. However, the CHANCELLOR's TEAM responded with a series of counter-attacks, including brilliant goals from team captain Shri Naveen Jindal, ultimately equalizing the score at 5 goals each.

In the final moments, both teams continued to attack relentlessly, trading goals in quick succession.

The match concluded in an exciting draw, with both teams scoring 9 goals apiece, sharing the honours.

Spectators were thrilled by the fast-paced action and the high level of competition. Attention now turns to the JINDAL STEEL INDIAN POLO CHAMPIONSHIP, with the final match scheduled for tomorrow, 23rd March.

