Kolkata, March 22: Ramadan 2025, which began on March 2, has now entered its final phase, with 21 days of fasting completed. On Sunday, March 23, Muslims in India will observe the 22nd Roza. This holy month is marked by fasting, prayers, charity, and good deeds. Muslims observe fast starting from Sehri (Sunrise) to Iftar (Sunset) meals. Since sunrise and sunset times differ across different regions, people follow a Ramadan timetable to keep track of the exact fasting hours. Scroll down to know Sehri time and Iftar time for 22nd Roza on March 23 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad and other indian cities.

Ramadan 2025 Special Recipes: How To Make Hara Bhara Kabab and Sheer Khurma? Watch Videos To Prepare Delicious Recipes for Eid al-Fitr.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 23 (22nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:27 AM

Iftar Time 6:51 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 23 (22nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:02 AM

Iftar Time 6:35 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 23 (22nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:49 AM

Iftar Time 6:20 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 23 (22nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:22 AM

Iftar Time 5:50 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 23 (22nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:05 AM

Iftar Time 6:29 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Pune on March 23 (22nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:23 AM

Iftar Time 6:47 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on March 23 (22nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:10 AM

Iftar Time 6:32 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 23 (22nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:00 AM

Iftar Time 6:21 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on March 23 (22nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:09 AM

Iftar Time 6:40 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bhopal on March 23 (22nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:06 AM

Iftar Time 6:34 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on March 23 (22nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:06 AM

Iftar Time 6:46 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Patna on March 23 (22nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:33 AM

Iftar Time 6:03 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Guwahati on March 23 (22nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:06 AM

Iftar Time 5:37 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kochi on March 23 (22nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:17 AM

Iftar Time 6:34 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Ahmedabad on March 23 (22nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:25 AM

Iftar Time 6:53 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Noida on March 23 (22nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:01 AM

Iftar Time 6:34 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Gurugram on March 23 (22nd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:03 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Jumat-Ul-Vida 2025 Date, Meaning, Significance: All About Jumu'atul-Wida or Alvida Jumma – the Last Friday of Ramadan.

Fasting during Ramadan, one of Islam’s five pillars, is mandatory for healthy adult Muslims. Exemptions apply to the sick, travelers, menstruating women, pregnant individuals, diabetics, and the elderly, who must make up missed fasts later. The holy month ends with Eid al-Fitr, marking a joyous celebration.

