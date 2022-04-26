Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm Bajaj Finance Limited is offering pre-approved loans to their existing customers up to Rs. 10 lakh.

This loan offering is an ideal financing option for those looking for urgent funds.

Also Read | Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 16,614 Posts; Check Details Here.

Pre-approved loans from Bajaj Finserv are available to existing customers who are responsible debt payers and have a good credit history. These loans can be used to fund planned or unplanned expenses that require immediate funding.

Here's a look at the advantages of availing of a pre-approved personal loan from Bajaj Finserv.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of UCL Semifinal Football Match in IST.

Borrow up to Rs. 10 lakh

Existing customers of Bajaj Finserv can borrow a minimum of Rs. 20,000 up to Rs. 10 lakh.

Money in bank instantly*

Get access to funds in just within 4 hours*.

Hassle-free documentation

Due to their existing relationship with the lender, Bajaj Finserv customers require only a few documents to complete the application process. This helps them avail quick loan disbursal from the lender. Sometimes, no documentation is needed from the customer and an 100% online loan process basis their offer from the company.

No hidden charges and fees

The pre-approved loan has no hidden charges and fee. Bajaj Finserv offers complete transparency with all loan proceedings, terms and conditions.

Flexible tenor

For repaying their loan, Bajaj Finserv offers borrowers a flexible repayment tenor ranging from 24 to 60 months as per their convenience.

3 steps to avail of Bajaj Finserv Pre-approved Loan online

Click on the application form on the Bajaj Finserv website.

Log in by entering the OTP sent to the user's phone number

Check the pre-approved loan offer and click on 'Submit'.

Agree on 'Terms and Conditions'.

On completing the above 3 steps, the loan amount gets disbursed into the account.

In addition, customers can also check their pre-approved personal loan via the customer portal -Experia or via the Bajaj Finserv App. With all this information at their disposal, borrowers can conveniently apply for a pre-approved loan for existing applicants and get a large sanction of up to Rs. 10 lakh.

With a Bajaj Finserv Pre-Approved Loan, customers can enjoy same-day disbursal facilities. Customers can use the Personal Loan EMI Calculator to calculate their EMIs and plan their repayment tenors. To get started, enter a few details to check the pre-approved offer and get hassle-free access funds in no time.

*Terms and conditions apply

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to more than 45 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifecare Finance, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits.

Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international 'BBB' with a stable outlook for the long-term, by S&P Global Rating.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)