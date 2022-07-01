New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI/SRV): ASBM University's (formerly Asian School of Business Management) School of Communication (ASBM SOC) offering a unique interdisciplinary approach to communication, literature and language, and media studies, invites students to explore the world of media and communication as one of the fastest-growing industries in recent decades.

Through a holistic approach to value-based learning through career development and research orientation, ASBM's SOC encourages the use of theoretical and practical learning. Its primary purpose is to build a foundation and give every student's potential thinking a chance to develop fully without any limitations.

There are several excellent programs that students can take in the exploration of the world of media and communication through ASBM SOC, namely -- MA (Communication & Digital Media), MA (English), BA (Communication & Digital Media), and BA (English (Hons.)) -- all of which have been combined with learning excellence with action leadership and holistic personality development.

MA (Communications & Digital Media)

It is one of ASBM SOC's postgraduate programs with a duration of 2 years and is open to students from any stream. Interested students can take this course with the primary requirement that they have completed studies from a recognized university with a minimum aggregate score of 50 per cent (45 per cent Marks for Reserve Category). This course will allow students to develop advanced research, writing, and presentation skills.

In this course, students can choose two electives in the third and fourth semesters such as - Brand Planning and Management, Environmental and Development Communication, Persuasive Written and Visual Communication,

, Data and Investigative Journalism, Corporate Communication and Reputation Management, and Metaphor and Narratives (M&N) or Introduction to Cinema and Film Studies.

After completing this course, students can continue their careers as journalists, public diplomacy officers, communications managers, or various jobs in the business field, or continue their studies to the next level.

MA (English)

It is a postgraduate program from ASBM SOC with a duration of 2 years which is only open to students who have taken the BA in English program. As with the previous program, students interested in applying are also required to have an aggregate score of at least 50 per cent (45 per cent Marks for Reserve Category) from any recognized university.

Some of the key features of this program in ASBM SOC are:

- Course designed with CBCS pattern,

- Innovative teaching pedagogy,

- Domain & sector-focused specializations,

- Continuous evaluation pattern, as well as

- Experienced lecturers from industry, profession, and academia.

Students can choose one General Elective in this course's first and second semesters. While in the fourth Semester, there are two Discipline Specific Electives. Amongst a plethora of electives, students can choose from - Introduction to Communication and Language, Films and Literature, Verbal and Non-verbal Communication, and Gender and Literature.

Upon completing this course, students will have the opportunity to pursue a career in tourism, diplomatic and embassy services, entertainment, interpreters and translators, public relations, mass communication, or continue their studies to the next level.

BA (Communication & Digital Media)

One of the undergraduate programs owned by ASBM SOC has three years of duration. The primary mission is to prepare students to face the times, change or career advancement, and further postgraduate education by providing personal enrichment. Passed 10+2 in Arts/Science/Commerce with an aggregate score of at least 45 per cent from a recognized board or other equivalent exam is a mandatory requirement for students who wish to enrol in this program.

Some of the key features of this program in ASBM SOC are:

- Course designed with CBCS pattern,

- Practice-driven experiential learning,

- Emphasis on building thinking and analytical skills in solving real-life problems,

- Continuous evaluation pattern, as well as

- Experienced lecturers from industry, profession, and academia.

BA (English (Hons.)

This is the second undergraduate program offered by ASBM SOC. With a duration of three years, this program aims to familiarize students with the extensive literature study through analysis and critical insight, as well as reflective reading and writing practices. Students wishing to take this course must have an aggregate score of at least 45 per cent from a recognized board or other equivalent examination on a 10+2 basis in Arts/Science/Commerce.

Some of the key features of this program in ASBM SOC are:

- Course designed with CBCS pattern,

- Innovative teaching pedagogy,

- Emphasis on building thinking and analytical skills in solving,

- Continuous evaluation pattern, as well as

- Experienced lecturers from industry, profession, and academia.

After completing this course, students can pursue careers as publishers, editors, journalists, interpreters, and translators or continue their studies to the next level.

The Finishing School, with its psychometric and language labs, takes care of the communication and personality development skills of the students for better employability.

Moreover, to supplement the curricular offerings, ASBM offers a holistic, amalgamated approach consisting of co-curricular and extra-curricular activities like conferences, seminars, lectures, debates, cultural events, social responsibility activities, games, festivals, and much more.

To know more about ASBM School of Communication, please visit - https://www.asbm.ac.in/soc/

