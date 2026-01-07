VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 7: eYantra Ventures Limited announced that its Brand Merchandising Division, focused on corporate gifting and branded merchandise solutions, has crossed a cumulative order book milestone of ₹50 crore, achieved during the first nine months of FY2025-26 through engagements with multiple customers across sectors.

Also Read | Hidayatullah Patel Murder Case: Maharashtra Congress Vice President Dies After Being Stabbed at Mosque in Akola.

The division caters to a diverse and growing clientele comprising leading enterprises, mid-sized corporates, startups, and institutional customers, spanning industries such as technology, BFSI, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, FMCG, and services.

This milestone reflects the division's consistent execution capabilities, growing client relationships, and expanding presence in the corporate gifting and brand engagement space.

Also Read | New Zealand Squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Announced, Jacob Duffy Earns Maiden T20 WC Call-Up.

The company attributes this progress to strong collaboration across sales, sourcing, and operations teams, along with sustained trust from its customers and partners.

Commenting on the development, a company spokesperson said:

"This milestone underscores the strength of our brand merchandising platform and the disciplined execution by our teams. We remain focused on delivering quality solutions and building long-term client partnerships."

The company clarified that the milestone represents an aggregation of multiple customer orders received in the ordinary course of business over a period of time.

About eYantra Ventures Limited

eYantra Ventures Limited is a diversified enterprise with interests across brand merchandising, technology services, and healthcare. The Brand Merchandising division offers end-to-end solutions in corporate gifting, branded merchandise, and customized engagement products for enterprises.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)