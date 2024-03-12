Business News | FADA and Lawyered Spearheaded On-Road Legal Assistance For Dealerships, Started from Raipur on February 28th, 2024

Transforming On-Roadions (FADA), the Raipur Automobile Dealers Association (RADA), and Lawyered, a leading legal-tech platform, culminated in a successful launch event on February 28, 2024, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. This event marked a significant milestone in redefining on-road legal assistance for vehicle owners across India.

The genesis of this collaboration stemmed from a proactive initiative by automobile dealers who collectively reached out to FADA earlier, citing the challenges their customers faced with on-road legal issues. Recognizing the pressing need for a solution, FADA, signed an MoU with Lawyered last year in September and committed to addressing this concern. The successful launch of LOTS in Raipur serves as a testament to the commitment of dealers and industry stakeholders to provide comprehensive support to vehicle owners.

The launch was graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Chief Guest S Prakash (IAS), Secretary - Transport Department & Transport Commissioner, and Guest of Honour D. Ravishankar (IPS), Additional Transport Commissioner, showcasing the importance and the government's support for this initiative.

Dealers' Initiative Spurs Collaboration

Transforming On-Road Legal Assistance

During the event, Manish Raj Singhania, President of FADA, emphasized the transformative potential of LOTS, drawing parallels with the evolution of roadside assistance in the automotive industry. He reiterated the commitment to revolutionize how legal breakdowns are addressed on the road, making legal assistance more accessible than ever before for commercial and private vehicle owners alike.

Empowering Vehicle Owners

Himanshu Gupta, Founder and CEO of Lawyered, reiterated the mission of empowering everyone legally, stating that the launch in Raipur is just the beginning. He expressed excitement about extending this innovative solution to other states across India, making on-road legal assistance an integral part of vehicle ownership nationwide.

Gautam Saraf, Managing Partner/Chief Growth Officer of Lawyered, highlighted the launch of LOTS in Raipur as key to making legal aid accessible nationwide. He emphasized the team's dedication to expanding LOTS across India, revolutionizing on-road legal assistance in phased state-wide rollouts.

Other key core team members of the Lawyered part of the launch event included Syed Asif, Samik Chaudhuri, Mahendra Singh, and Amit Katyal.

Dealer Satisfaction and Expansion Plans

Dealers expressed satisfaction at finding a comprehensive solution to address the on-road legal challenges faced by their customers. With the collaborative launch in Raipur and the entire Chhattisgarh, they look forward to enhancing customer satisfaction and engagement through LOTS. Moreover, they anticipate the expansion of this initiative to every city and state of the country in collaboration with FADA, further bolstering the accessibility of on-road legal assistance.

Celebrating Success and Looking Ahead

The launch event in Raipur was attended by esteemed dignitaries, dealers, and stakeholders from across Chhattisgarh, who joined in celebrating this historic occasion. Key members from FADA & RADA, including Anil Agrawal - State Chairman FADA CG chapter, Amar Parwani - President Chhattisgarh Chamber of Commerce and industries, Vivek Garg - President RADA, along with other significant members, were in attendance, underlining the collective effort and enthusiasm towards this initiative. Together, they acknowledged the monumental milestone achieved in redefining on-road legal assistance and set new standards for the industry.

Dealer Network and Customer Adoption

The response to the event was overwhelmingly positive, with dealers from both commercial vehicles (CV) and passenger vehicles (PV) finding it incredibly powerful and beneficial for their customer base. On the same day, 10 dealers eagerly signed up, and within the last 3-4 days, over 20 customers have already obtained this offering through the dealers. It's evident that the event has generated considerable enthusiasm and adoption within the dealer network and among customers alike, highlighting its value and utility in the market.

Continued Commitment to Innovation

As the collaboration between FADA, RADA, and Lawyered continues, the focus remains on enhancing customer satisfaction and engagement through innovative solutions like LOTS. This successful launch in Raipur sets a precedent for future endeavors aimed at transforming the automotive industry landscape in India.

