New Delhi/Chandigarh [India], August 20 (ANI/PNN): FanTiger, India's first dedicated music NFT marketplace, today launched India's first Indie Rock Music NFT, 'Nusrat' by the popular Chandigarh-based band, 'Naalayak'.

The band is led by singer and composer Sahil Samuel. It is the second Music NFT from www.FanTiger.com. The first music NFT, '9-9 Mashukan' from Sunanda Sharma, was launched by FanTiger at the end of July 2022.

Also Read | Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: This Definitely Was One of the Most Important Stunts on the Road To Win the Show, says Mohit Malik.

Effective immediately, 'Naalayak' has opened the sale of NFT upcoming song 'Nusrat'. Fans can now invest in India's first Indie Rock first music NFT that shall have 3 tiers - Platinum, Gold and Silver and earn Royalty income along with money can't buy privileges. The song 'Nusrat' is scheduled to go live on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, across various social platforms and music streaming apps.

The song 'Nusrat' can be defined by the two words - 'Nusrat' meaning 'asking' and 'Furqat' meaning 'freedom'. It, therefore, expresses the pursuit of freedom from the lingering past when one has already moved on, but the past keeps coming back to bother again and again. It is for that reason, to driveway the disrupting bygones, one tries to ridicule them so that they can live in peace.

Also Read | Los Angeles: Video Showing 'Flash Mob' of Looters Ransacking 7-Eleven Store Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Commenting on the occasion, Prashan Agarwal, CEO and Co-Founder, FanTiger, said, "We are happy to launch India's first Indie Rock Music NFT and second NFT from FanTiger. Our goal is to introduce Music NFTs across various genres, thus benefiting Indian artists and helping the art grow. The launch paves the way for artists to engage with FanTiger and build their own digital collectibles and connect with fans in more engaging ways than one."

"We express our gratitude to all the music fans and Web 3.0 community who have embraced and made our first music NFT so successful. To my mind, technology is an irrevocable part of the music industry, and those working in the space have always been the early adopters. Post-Covid, artists, especially independent musicians, have been more than eager to find alternate revenue streams, and Music NFTs have perfectly bridged the gap", he further added.

On the launch of their first Music NFT, Sahil Samuel, the lead singer and composer of the band Naalayak, said, "I am excited and anxious about the vast possibilities the world of NFTs offer for the artists and the art in general. Artists are all about their fans. I am confident that Music NFTs will revolutionize the way musicians and fans create community and art together. It is a concept of sharing and growing at the same time. Feedback from our fans will help us grow, and at the same time popularity of the song will benefit our fans. It is a change that the industry is going to witness over time".

The concept of Music NFTs enables fans & investors to purchase partial ownership of the song, share royalty income, access to an exclusive community and limited edition signed merchandise, and an opportunity to interact with the artist personally.

FanTiger recently received a $5.5 million seed round led by Multicoin Capital. The company plans to use the funds raised to grow its team across Product, Tech, extend industry partnerships and onboard more well-known and aspiring Indian Artists.

FanTiger's vision is to onboard 10 million fans into the community and spread education and awareness around digital collectibles. It will also roll out initiatives aimed at supercharging the careers of over 100,000 artists using NFTs.

FanTiger.com is a music NFT marketplace working to create a decentralized community for artists and their fans by providing a platform for creating, buying, and selling digital collectibles. FanTiger has raised $5.5 million in a seed round led by Multicoin Capital.

Founded by Prashan Agarwal, ex-CEO of Gaana and co-founder of PropTiger, and Krishna Singh, FanTiger empowers Independent Artists to build fan communities on the platform and enable fans to help shape their career using music NFTs.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)