Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fastrack, India's largest youth and accessories brand expands its smartwatch segment catering to the Gen Z with the launch of their fashion tech series, Limitless in exclusive association with Amazon Fashion. Introducing the best in style design, Fastrack Limitless FS1 comes with faster and most advanced ATS chipset that enables seamless calling with single sync BT calling facility and will be available at a special launch price of INR 1995 only on Amazon Fashion on 11th April. Limitless FS1 the first in the series offers 1.95" Horizon Curve Display, the brand's largest display so far along with Alexa as the inbuilt virtual assistant, to keep track of all your fitness and health needs.

Fastrack has taken a stride in the smartwatch market, with the launch of the Limitless series, and has much more in store for its consumers. With the integration of BT v5.3 and seamless touch experience ensures that the consumer experience Zero lag in connectivity through the watch. The Limitless series will have 5 smartwatches and FS1 will be its first product with the new and larger 1.95" display.

The Limitless FS1, the first in the series promises to be a must-have for all audience and comes with next gen ATS chipset ensuring uninterrupted connectivity, and Lightning performance. The smartwatch also has advanced health monitoring features, including continuous stress monitoring, auto sleep tracking, and 24*7 heart rate monitoring.

For the launch of Limitless FS1, Ravi Kuppuraj, COO, Smart Wearables, Titan Company Limited shared, "With the introduction of Limitless series we present fashion-forward smart watches that will grab consumers' attention with its functionality and style appeal. Fastrack Limitless FS1 the first in the new 'limitless' series offers Alexa built-in, and consumers are sure to have one of the best virtual assistants available on their wrist. Fastrack's commitment to quality is a vital part of all our product development process and we strive to offer the best of fashion and tech to the consumers of today. This launch is partnered with e-commerce giant Amazon and is a testament to our long-standing association with them."

Saurabh Srivastava, Head & Director, Amazon Fashion India said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of Fastrack's latest fashion-tech smartwatch, the Limitless FS1, on Amazon Fashion. We continue to see a rise in the growing demand of smartwatches with fitness-conscious Gen Z consumers that seek fashion forward and globally inspired products. The Limitless FS1 has many features that will attract Gen Z consumers such as advanced ATS chipset, seamless calling, touch experience, uninterrupted connectivity and lightning-fast performance. Our objective is to transform the way people shop for fashion in India and to expand our portfolio with easily accessible products at affordable prices."

This smartwatch is known for its functionality with fashion, as one can modify the watch face from 150+ options accessible and with auto recognition of sports such as running, sprinting & walking to track from the 100+ sports modes. Each watch face has been specially designed to complement each individual's personality or event they are attending, by offering an option for every occasion, be it a classy occasion or even a chill night out. It also offers smart notifications and up to 10 days of battery life to always keep you updated and connected, and is available in three colors: Black, Blue, and Pink.

With this smartwatch, the user is guaranteed to have the best features and an extremely stylish wearable. The user is ensured to have one of the best inbuilt virtual assistants with Alexa ready to use with the limitless

Fastrack has been leading the smart portfolio within the Titan Company since 2017. The brand began with its proposition of fash tech products and launched a range of fitness bands under Reflex Cluster and diversified its offerings with Truly Wireless and Over the head smart audio devices. The diverse range of smartwatches under Fastrack Smart is a commitment to the fash-tech category which is a popular requirement for the young demographic. Fastrack Smart continues to grow with the introduction of features and fashion-ahead wearables and hearables.

