Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 20: The fischer Group of Companies is launching its FAZ II Plus bolt anchor. The new addition has a higher assessed (ETA) tensile load-bearing capacity and material strength than the previous generation. The setting process (M8 – M24) becomes quicker and easier as cleaning the drill hole is unnecessary. There is also a wide range of applications, as the all-rounder product is approved for more construction materials, including concrete, sand-lime brick and steel fiber-reinforced concrete. Features such as an assessed (ETA) suitability for dynamic applications and a service life of 120 years allow the powerful anchor to be used for other purposes with high requirements.

FAZ II Plus, the latest generation of fischer bolt anchors, was made for transferring high static and medium dynamic loads in cracked and non-cracked concrete. The anchors are also suitable for use in sand-lime brick (except for dynamic applications). A European Technical Assessment (ETA) provides added safety. A general design approval allows anchorages in steel fibre-reinforced concrete with the FAZ II, FAZ II R and FAZ II HCR variants (M6-M24 diameter). Railings, steel beams, pipeline suspensions, cable runs, consoles, facade substructures, wood structures, lifts, conveyor belts, hoists, and many more can permanently and safely be fastened in various construction materials with the powerful anchor.

The new ETA confirms the suitability of diameter versions M16- M24 in galvanized and stainless steel materials for dynamic loads. Compared to the previous generation, the tensile load- bearing capacity has increased, and a higher strength material is processed. This requires fewer fastening points and anchors per application and project, reducing the time and cost involved. An external assessment confirms that the FAZ II Plus service life of 120 years is ideal for infrastructure projects and structures designed for a long life span. Regarding applications in seismic regions, the assessment (ETA) covers seismic performance categories C1 and C2, both with and without the FFD filling disc for filling annular gaps, depending on the diameter.

In addition to aborted holes, compliant installation (ETA) can be carried out. The assessment also covers nuts in accordance with ISO and verifies higher fire resistance values than the predecessor product, with temperatures of up to 1,350 °C with a fire duration of up to 180 minutes according to the RWS fire curve.

Users can process the FAZ II Plus bolt anchor in holes created with a hollow, hammer or diamond drill using pre-positioned, push-through or stand-off installation, depending on the situation. Installation is quicker and easier as there is no need to clean the drill hole. The cone bolt is pulled into the expansion clip by tightening the nut, expanding firmly against the wall of the drill hole. The anchor is then able to carry loads immediately. An additional Dynamic Set makes it easier to safely install dynamic applications. FAZ II Plus M16-24 is therefore an efficient fixing solution under dynamic loads with few load changes.

