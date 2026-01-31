PNN

New Delhi [India], January 31: A two-day Continuing Education (CE) programme on Exotic Animal Medicine & Surgery was held in association with Fredna Vet Diagnostics at the Byculla Zoo Auditorium, Mumbai, from 24 to 25 January 2026. The programme was organised in collaboration with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo, PPAM, PDAP,VPWA.

The purpose of the programme is to emphasise the strengthening of veterinary skills in the treatment and care of animals that are not traditional domestic pets. The programme highlights the growing need for specialised expertise and advanced knowledge among veterinary professionals in the treatment of exotic species. The CE programme not only underscores the noble objective of conservation of rare species but also aims to instil commitment and dedication among experts to effectively implement conservation-driven medical practices.

Fredna Vet Diagnostics is one of the country's first advanced diagnostic centres working towards the cause of pet health and well-being by dedicating itself to premium veterinary diagnosis. To further support this vision, it has launched ainitiative being one of its kind; very first 'Veterinary Imaging Bulletin of India' on January 04, 2026 to meet its expandingeducational goals amongst evolving veterinary healthcare.

A tributary of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Fredna Vet Diagnostics has already embarked on providing state-of-the-art diagnostic services for both domestic animals and exotic species using cutting-edge technologies such as CT, CBCT (cone-beam computed tomography), Ultrasound, and X-rayfor companion animals and exotics under one roof.

The centre operates round the clock, seven days a week, engaging senior and expert veterinary professionals. It also offers comprehensive pathology support and 24x7 ambulance services, enabling immediate detection and response in cases of critical care for animals. These modern facilities ensure quick diagnosis and treatment, making the centre easily accessible to both pet owners and veterinary practitioners.

Fredna Vet Diagnostics thus ushers in a new era of high-quality animal healthcare by delivering the best treatment through modern technology and a progressive outlook, addressing the growing demands of animal health care in India.

