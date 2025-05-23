Business News | Federal Bank Anchors the Savings Narrative with 'Savings Ki Vidya' Campaign

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: Federal Bank, a leading private sector Bank, launches its latest integrated marketing campaign titled, Savings Ki Vidya, to prime up its deposit books. The new campaign 'Savings ki Vidya', featuring acclaimed actress and brand ambassador Vidya Balan in a refreshing new role, carves out a Category space in the Consumer's mind by setting up a refreshing narrative for savings aka deposit mobilization.

The campaign elevates the Rishta Aap Se Hai, Sirf App Se NahiR storyline, reinforcing that when it comes to smart saving, great service and meaningful relationships create lasting value. It captures slice-of-life moments, where "it skips our mind," and someone who loves us nudges us to save smart in each of those moments.

The campaign stars the versatile Vidya Balan, who brings her signature authenticity, charm and wit to guide her friends toward smart saving choices. The humour in the campaign cuts across demographics and geographies. The unambiguous takeaway is, all good things begin with savings, the inception of which is in a "Rishta" with Federal Bank.

"Savings Ki Vidya, shifts the narrative to long-term relationships with Federal Bank, which is known for its great service. Opening a savings account with us is the beginning of all things you may want to do thereafter. The campaign steps aside from tactical conversations around product features or interest rates and owns the "act of saving". This allows for an origami kind of a model, where at different points in time, sprint runs of specific aspects of savings/current account or card features or interest rates for specific segments can be amped up. You simply can't miss "The Vidya" for a moment in this warm, witty, and winning narrative. The campaign is a tributary to Federal Bank's core essence, 'Rishta Aap Se Hai, Sirf App Se NahiR' , and reflects on the strength of the Bank's team and their ability to deliver service excellence - that's the calling card to opening accounts with the Bank.

Ms. Vidya Balan, our brand ambassador, made it easy to occupy the space of conscious decision making, through referential "knowledge". In many ways, she is alluding to her own experience of the brand, which began when she became a customer first and the many interactions with our team thereafter over the past few months. The authenticity of emotions and experiences Vidya has felt is seen in the happy storytelling.

Savings ki Vidya is a multi-bit handle and various accessories can be locked basis the need of the quarter for building the deposits narrative and shoring up business," said M V S Murthy, Chief Marketing Officer from Federal Bank.

"Federal Bank is maxing the potential of working with me as their ambassador. The witty word play around my name is almost serendipitous, given that knowledge helps us make smart choices that lead to prosperity, and it's the everyday moments that make this campaign relatable. A simple storyline that reinforces that those who care about us look out for us. I've experienced the Federal Bank ethos of Human at the Core and Digital to the Fore firsthand when I opened an account with them, which showed me that they mean it when they say, Rishta Aap Se Hai, Sirf App Se NahiR," said Vidya Balan, Bank's Brand Ambassador.

The films are supported by an original music score, specially curated to reflect the campaign's tone -- playful, modern, and rooted in everyday life.

'Savings ki Vidya' is a 360-degree campaign, with visibility across TV (TVC), Digital and social media, Outdoor (OOH), Print advertisements, Branch-level activation and branded merchandise. Additionally, the films will be dubbed into multiple languages to ensure wider reach and resonance with diverse audiences.

The media plan promises to create a significant buzz across platforms.

Savings Ki Vidya - Efforts Aur Paise Donno Bachao - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hXZ73tqJnA

Savings Ki Vidya Koi Tujhse Seekhe - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9NvNqDL7Qug

