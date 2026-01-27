New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The Federation of European Business in India (FEBI) welcomed the announcement of the EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), describing it as a landmark step in strengthening one of the most consequential economic partnerships globally.

The agreement establishes a long-term, rules-based framework to unlock growth in trade, investment, and industrial collaboration for a combined market of nearly 2 billion people.

Sonia Prashar, Secretary General (FEBI), said, "The Federation of European Business in India (FEBI) welcomes the announcement of the EU-India Free Trade Agreement following the 16th EU-India Summit in New Delhi, describing it as a landmark step in strengthening one of the most consequential economic partnerships globally."

The agreement arrives as bilateral trade in goods and services reaches approximately EUR 190 billion. From the perspective of European businesses operating in India, the pact aligns with on-ground sentiment.

Citing the FEBI Business Sentiment Survey 2026, Prashar said, "India is among the world's fastest-growing major economies, with GDP growth projected at over 7.3% in 2026, and has emerged as the EU's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade in goods of around EUR120 billion in FY 2024, growing nearly 60% over the past decade. Investment confidence is robust, with nearly 67% of EU FDI into India recorded in the last ten years, and over 95% of European companies planning to expand their operations in India over the next five years."

She noted that the FTA is expected to serve as a catalyst for investment and employment. Findings from the survey indicate that 75 per cent of EU businesses expect higher investments and 78 per cent anticipate increased employment as a result of the agreement. Furthermore, 69 per cent of firms plan to expand manufacturing, while 37 per cent aim to scale Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

Prashar stated, "The focus now must be on effective implementation, so that improved market access, smoother compliance, and deeper supply-chain integration translate into sustained investment, quality job creation, and stronger EU-India value chains."

"The conclusion of the EU-India Free Trade Agreement is a landmark moment for one of the world's most important economic partnerships," Prashar said. "It reflects a shared strategic intent by India and the European Union to deepen trade, investment, and industrial cooperation at a time of global uncertainty, and provides a stable, long-term framework for businesses on both sides." (ANI)

