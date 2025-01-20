VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 20: Federal Express Corporation ("FedEx"), the world's largest express transportation company, has launched FedEx Surround® in India, an advanced monitoring and intervention solution designed to redefine supply chain management. Built on near-real-time visibility, AI-powered predictive analytics, and advanced handling capabilities, FedEx Surround® provides businesses with unmatched shipment visibility, control, and reliability.

FedEx Surround® monitoring and intervention suite offers three service levels--Select, Preferred, and Premium--to cater wide range of industries including healthcare, aerospace, high-tech products, providing critical updates and interventions that ensure the integrity and timely delivery of sensitive shipments.

With FedEx Surround® monitoring and intervention, FedEx provides three key benefits to its customers:

* Flexibility and Control: Surround® dashboard provides near real-time global visibility and predictive analytics using AI, network sensors with add on SenseAware ID.

* Greater Value: Special handling code enhances operational capability, enabling prioritized boarding and handling, cold chain support and in and out of network intervention.

* Peace of Mind: 24x7 expert support ensures proactive monitoring and intervention with dedicated teams at hubs, ramps, and stations, including customized reporting for customers.

"At FedEx, innovation means solving real-world challenges with bold solutions," said Nitin Navneet Tatiwala, vice president of Marketing and Air Network, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa (MEISA), FedEx. "Leveraging AI, machine learning, and data, we're transforming how businesses navigate their supply chains, making them seamless, efficient, and resilient. FedEx Surround® empowers businesses to proactively address potential disruptions, enhance decision-making, and ensure peace of mind every step of the way."

The launch of FedEx Surround® aligns with the company's broader commitment to support global commerce through digital innovation. Alongside this solution, FedEx offers a comprehensive suite of tools, such as FedEx Delivery Manager, FedEx One Stop Shop, FedEx® International Connect Plus (FICP), and the FedEx Import Tool designed to streamline logistics. These digital solutions assist FedEx leadership in enabling seamless international trade and help empower businesses to expand their global reach more efficiently. Click here to learn more about the FedEx Surround®.

About Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation is the world's largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. Federal Express Corporation uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.

