Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): FIBER NETWORK COUNCIL APAC (earlier FTTH Council Asia-Pacific) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Malaysia Smart Cities Alliance at Malaysia (MSCA) today. The MoU entails collaborations in capacity building for sustainable and Smart Cities project performance evaluation, as well as exploring potential large market reach in IR 4.0 technologies-based education and training segments.

The Council convened the country's leading telecommunication (telco) industry players at Malaysia FIBERTalk 2023 conference to discuss industry updates and address Fiber to Home challenges and opportunities in enabling 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) for Smart Cities. Along with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), responsible for regulating the industry, the event was attended by top executives from Telekom Malaysia, Celcom Digi and local government from Penang, Melaka and Selangor to discuss updates, trends, challenges and opportunities in the industry.

"Keeping the future global prospects and inclusiveness of the industry in mind, we have re-branded the council to FIBER NETWORK COUNCIL APAC to crystalize our message further and keep pace with the industry and forge a new growth path that will create a seamlessly connected future," said Venkatesan Babu, President FIBER NETWORK COUNCIL APAC on the MoU.

Adding to it, Dr Raslan Ahmad, Chairman of MSCA also said, "Next-generation technology like 5G and IoT are a key part of developing Smart Cities that require a lot of sensors communicating with each behind the scenes. For this to be in real time with low latency internet, a fiber solution integrated within the city's infrastructure is essential. We are committed towards creating the best in quality and delighted that FIBER NETWORK COUNCIL APAC has taken the lead in championing an essential change for a truly smart global world of the future."

The MoU between FIBER NETWORK COUNCIL APAC and MSCA, will enable the former to leverage on the latter's network of members to collectively drive collaborations in the development of Smart Cities. This will involve frequent exchange of knowledge, expertise, technologies and know-how to provide sustainable long-term telecommunication solutions to develop Smart Cities.

All the above announcements were part of the Malaysia FIBERTalk 2023.

This is a non-profit organization established in 2005 in Singapore. The organization is building on the success of its sister organizations in the US and Europe to educate the industry and the general public on the opportunities and benefits of Fiber Network solutions. The council members represent all areas of broadband industries, including telecommunications, computing, networking, system integration, engineering and content-provider companies, as well as traditional telecommunications service providers, utilities and municipalities.

