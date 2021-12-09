New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI/PNN): After backing some of the content-driven powerful stories like 'Mulk', upcoming Kangna Ranaut starrer 'Dhaakad', and Vikranth Massey, Radhika Apte starrer 'Forensic', film producer Deepak Mukut is gearing up to back a film titled 'Bal Naren' inspired by the concept of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, written and directed by Pawan KK Nagpal.

When Deepak Mukut, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd., heard the story, he really liked the story and decided to back the high on the content film.

Deepak Mukut says, "Be it Mulk, Dhaakad or Forensic; the story was the first thing that got me excited. Bal Naren's story is inspiring and an eye-opener. Imagine face lifting the whole society just by keeping the surroundings clean. The film is especially relevant in these difficult times when we are going through a pandemic."

This story of the film revolves around a young boy Naren, who loses his father at a very young age because of dengue and how he gets motivated by Swachh Bhaarat Abhiyaan to get the whole village together to make positive changes through a cleanliness drive. The film also touches upon the impact Coronavirus had on our country in phases 1 and 2.

The film starring Rajneesh Duggal, Bidita Bag, Govind Namdev and Vindu Dara Singh is going on the floor this month and will be shot in a start to finish schedule in Uttar Pradesh.

