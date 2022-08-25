Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, India, will inaugurate the Global Fintech Fest, 2022 (GFF 2022), on September 20, 2022. As the Chief Guest of the conference she will deliver the inaugural address, virtually, at 11:30 AM (IST).

GFF is organised by the Department of Economic Affairs, Government of India, Fintech Convergence Council (FCC), the Payments Council of India (PCI) and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), India's largest fintech conference, GFF 2022, will be held September 20 - 22 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. Pre-event festivities will begin virtually on September 19, 2022. The theme of the hybrid event this year is 'Creating a Sustainable Financial World - Global, Inclusive and Green'.

GFF 2022 is being supported by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency (Invest India), Startup India, Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH) and ONDC. Special Partners of GFF 2022 are World Bank Group, KNOMAD, Better Than Cash Alliance and International Finance Corporation (IFC).

India has made exceptional progress in fintech adoption and has emerged as a role model for the entire world. As India prepares to take the G20 leadership in the coming year, GFF 2022 will showcase India as a dominant fintech thought leader and demonstrate India's fintech ecosystem to the world, creating solutions for 6 billion global consumers and driving financial inclusion adoption for the 1.4 billion unbanked adults at an even higher pace.

Stalwarts from across the globe will brainstorm on a range of initiatives and interventions, right from government interventions, conducive policies, business models, technology, and operating model innovations that can be undertaken to give a massive push to the sustainability agenda. The conference will focus on creating a world where a person can meet their current needs, absorb unforeseen financial shocks, live a healthy life, and pursue their life goals.

Besides deeply insightful deliberations spread across more than 200 sessions over four days, GFF 2022 will be abuzz with numerous other activities such as release of deeply researched thought leadership reports, product showcasing by select start-ups, special awards in various categories, 'Finsharks' and 'Start-up Battleground'. Block your seats at GFF 2022 by registering here - register.globalfintechfest.com.

Highlights of GFF 2022

* 4 days * 6 tracks * 125+ countries * 200+ sessions * 200+ exhibitors * 600+ speakers * 30000+ attendees.

A number of pre-event activities leading to GFF 2022, including podcasts and twitter spaces discussion sessions by leading industry captains and domain experts have also been lined up.

For more information on GFF 2022 and all pre-event activities please visit Global Fintech Fest: the world's largest fintech conference.

