Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): With a greater number of Indians wanting to invest in their health and overall well-being, the demand for premium mattresses has gone up.

A similar trend speaks of rising competition in the market that sees newer technology, models and rising costs. As a result, affording a superior mattress for a regular home is an opportunity accessible to few.

With its widely known quality service and product features, Duroflex has carved its niche in the market. Offering the latest technology and materials ranging from latex and natural foam to pocket and Bonnell springs, the brand has ensured that it caters to a wide bracket of Indians with specific requirements.

Shopping for a Duroflex mattress becomes simple and convenient by visiting the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store that allows one to cut down on initial costs and avail of eye-catching discounts. Customers can stick to their budget bracket by choosing select models falling under the zero down payment facility and purchase the Duroflex mattress at EMI Store without paying anything at the outset. A blanket No Cost EMI policy applicable to all products eases the financing of the mattress, making it affordable to customers across various segments.

The EMI Store offers a wide variety of Duroflex mattresses to choose from. Depending on factors such as usage, convenience and budget, certain Duroflex mattresses rank as the top choices. Some of these include:

Duroflex 8 Inch HR Foam Queen Size Memory Foam Mattress with EMIs starting from Rs. 1,750 and up to 30% off

Duroflex 6 Inch HR Foam King Size Memory Foam Mattress with EMIs starting from Rs. 1,750 and up to 30% off

Duroflex 8 Inch PU Foam Single Size Spring Mattress with EMIs starting from Rs. 2,229 and up to 13% off

Duroflex 6 Inch HR Foam Single Size Memory Foam Mattress with EMIs starting from Rs. 1,094 and up to 30% off

Duroflex 8 Inch PU Foam Queen Size Spring Mattress with EMIs starting from Rs. 3,714 and up to 13% off

Benefits of shopping on the EMI Store

Customers can buy Duroflex mattresses on EMI starting from Rs. 893 and can receive discounts up to 30%! Additionally, by utilising the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, easy financing becomes accessible along with attractive offers like cashback worth Rs. 3,000!

Duroflex mattresses contribute towards long-term benefits with their decade-long warranties and free trials that are often a customer's primary concern. The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store aids in affording premium mattresses, while consumers can repay the amount in flexible tenors.

How to shop for a Duroflex Mattress on the EMI Store

Use the registered mobile number to log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Add the handpicked Duroflex mattress to the cart and choose a comfortable payment tenor

Feed your personal information, address and mobile number

Generate your OTP, enter the code sent on your mobile number and click on 'Submit' option to purchase

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is affiliated with a large number of top-selling brands in the market and is functional in over 1,000 cities in India. By using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, customers can make use of exclusive offers to make their financing simpler and purchase the Duroflex mattress easily.

*Terms and Conditions apply

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers.

It offers customers an abundance of choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

