Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24: FinTech Festival India 2023, the premier event for the financial technology industry, concluded after hosting a series of insightful discussions on the Fintech ecosystem in relation to Vision 2030.

Themed "Democratising Digital Economy", FinTech Festival India 2023 emphasized on shaping the future of finance in the world's second-fastest-growing FinTech ecosystem and the larger global business environment. The 3-day festival, held from 16th-18th May, brought together industry experts, thought leaders, and stakeholders from across the globe at Jio World Centre, Mumbai to explore the transformative potential of Fintech in shaping the future of finance.

The event was inaugurated by the guest of honour Shri Anand Madia, Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Government of Maharashtra. The inauguration ceremony celebrated a partnership between India Blockchain Forum and FFI, where both the parties signed an MOU confirming IBF as an Emerging Tech Knowledge Partner for Fintech Festival India with the objective of nurturing innovation ecosystem in India.

The special address at the opening plenary was given by Shri Shrikant Sinha, CEO, Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK). Kalpana Ajayan, Regional Head, South Asia Women's World Banking presented a keynote on investing in gender intentionality where she talked about real bias that exists in the lending system and urged the fintech community to define fair lending in their Individual processes.

FinTech Festival India 2023 served as a platform for in-depth discussions and deliberations on the Fintech ecosystem in light of Vision 2030. Industry experts, thought leaders, and stakeholders gathered to explore the transformative potential of Fintech in shaping the future of finance. Vision 2030, a forward-looking compass, directing conversations towards building a sustainable, inclusive, and technologically advanced financial landscape emphasizing the need for innovation, collaboration, and inclusive growth.

The festival became a melting pot of ideas, showcasing groundbreaking technologies, emerging trends, and disruptive business models. By delving into the Fintech ecosystem and aligning it with Vision 2030, the event fostered an environment of exploration, learning, and collaboration, setting the stage for a dynamic and inclusive future of finance in India. Startups, established financial institutions, regulators, investors, and technology providers were all part of the vibrant ecosystem represented at the event.

Fintech Festival India 2023 not only showcased the progress made in the Fintech sector but also provided a platform to collectively envision and work towards a future where technology and finance converge seamlessly, empowering individuals and businesses alike.

The event featured a series of engaging keynote presentations, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and networking sessions.

The Event also featured an exhibition area where innovative fintech companies showcased their cutting-edge products, services, and solutions. Attendees had the opportunity to interact with industry-leading exhibitors, explore demonstrations, and witness first-hand how technology is revolutionizing the financial services landscape.

As the curtains closed on Fintech Festival India 2023, participants left with a renewed sense of purpose and a shared commitment to harnessing the potential of Fintech in realizing Vision 2030 and driving the financial landscape towards a brighter, more inclusive future.

Fintech Festival India is dedicated to fostering collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and continuous advancement within the industry.

