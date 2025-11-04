PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 4: First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry, announces the publication of its half-year India Employment Screening Trends Report. The 35-page document is a compilation of anonymized data and analytics from the Company's background screenings performed for its customers in the Indian market during the first and second quarter of 2025. In Q2-25, Industries such as BFSI, BPO, E-commerce & Logistics, Education, Manufacturing, Staffing, and Telecom sectors had discrepancies percentages that are much higher than the overall average of 13 percent.

Also Read | Online Gaming Act 2025: Supreme Court Seeks Union Government's 'Comprehensive Reply' to Petitions Challenging New Law, Next Hearing on November 26.

* BFSI Sector Shows Discrepancy Trends in Half-Year (Q1 and Q2 ) India Trends report of 2025

In the half yearly report of 2025, there is a noticeable rise in discrepancies in the employment sectors of BFSI, IT, BPO, Consulting, FMCG, Healthcare & Pharma, Manufacturing, Retail, and Staffing compared to the previous quarter. Similarly, education discrepancies were higher in the BFSI, BPO, IT, E-commerce & logistics, Engineering & Infra, Manufacturing, and Retail industries.

Also Read | West Bengal Voter List: How To Check Name in Electoral Roll of 2002 SIR at ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in As Fresh Special Intensive Revision Exercise Begins.

Employment verifications saw a shift, with sectors like IT, FMCG, Consulting, Engineering & Infra, Healthcare & Pharma, and Retail increasingly favoring alternate modes of verification. This trend highlights evolving industry practices and the growing emphasis on thorough background checks.

"With multilingual support and faster resolutions, we're making it easier than ever to connect, resolve, and move forward," Vishnuvardhan Kundhu, Senior Vice President, Revenue India, said. "Together, we are setting new standards in screening excellence and agile workforce solutions."

About First Advantage:

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry. Enabled by its proprietary technology and AI, First Advantage's platforms, data, and APIs power comprehensive employment background screening, digital identity solutions, and verification services. With a strong emphasis on innovation, automation, and customer success, First Advantage empowers 80,000 organizations to hire smarter and onboard faster. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage serves customers in over 200 countries and territories, modernizing hiring and onboarding on a global scale. For more information, please visit our website at https://fadv.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)