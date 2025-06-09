VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 9: First Citizens India, a subsidiary of parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc., today announced that it has expanded its operational capacity with the opening of a new office in Bengaluru--reinforcing India's role as a premier hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) delivering enterprise-wide solutions. First Citizens Bank is one of the top 20 banks in the United States, with more than $200 billion in assets and over 17,000 associates worldwide.

First Citizens' investment in its new facility recognizes India's role as a strategic destination for the bank. It's GCC, First Citizens India, plays a pivotal role supporting the company's operations. With expanded capacity and a collaborative design, the new workplace supports core areas including Technology, Enterprise Operations, Finance, Cybersecurity, Risk Management, and Credit Administration. The expansion comes amid the bank's continued investment in digital transformation, operational resilience, and building talent to meet evolving client needs.

Jeff Ward, Chief Strategy Officer, First Citizens Bank, who is visiting India in celebration of the new office opening, said, "Our decision to expand our footprint in the established hub of Bengaluru allows us to strategically leverage the country's vast talent pool and directly support the long-term commitment to our enterprise vision."

More than a century old, publicly traded and a member of the Fortune 500™, First Citizens has established a legacy of strength and stability through consistent long-term thinking and disciplined risk management.

First Citizens India extends that platform by leveraging the bank's relationship-based, client-centric approach within a high-performing, cross-functional environment.

Satya Prakash Ranjan, Country Head & Head of Technology, First Citizens India, shared, "As we continue to modernise and scale the bank's technology platforms, this facility and our local team give us the flexibility and environment needed to deliver enterprise-grade solutions across a variety of functions. We are hiring and welcome colleagues to help us deliver business solutions based on the bank's shared values of client-first service, a commitment to excellence, empathy, respect for differences, and forward-looking abilities."

This new facility enables teams to thrive in an advanced, digitally-enabled work environment that encourages cross-functional collaboration, continuous learning, and career development.

First Citizens aims to build lasting financial security for its key stakeholders. The new Bengaluru office strengthens the bank's operational capabilities and underscores its commitment to supporting the ambitions of its clients, colleagues and communities.

About First Citizens India

First Citizens India, also known as FC Global Services India LLP, is a subsidiary of parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. First Citizens India is a global capability center (GCC) based in Bengaluru that benefits from First Citizens BancShares' legacy of strength and stability over the past 125 years. As an integral part of the First Citizens' Global Services division, First Citizens India is responsible for delivering value and managing risks for our lines of business. The key areas of operations in India include Technology, Enterprise Operations, Finance, Cybersecurity, Risk Management and Credit Administration.

About First Citizens BancShares, Inc.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets and a member of the Fortune 500™. Its primary banking subsidiary, First Citizens Bank, helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

Media contact:

Prakash Katariya | Marketing and Communications | Pkatariya@svb.com

