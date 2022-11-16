New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The first-ever expo of Indian medtech industry will be held from January 17 till 19 next year on Aerocity Grounds in New Delhi.

The three-day India MedTech Expo (IMTE) was earlier scheduled from December 9-11, 2022 but now it has been rescheduled. On September 30, 2022, the website of India MedTech Expo (IMTE) was launched and the flyer was released for the event.

Also Read | Big Boobs Are Reason Behind Fitness Model, Pasha Pozdniakova 'Obese' Tag! Everything You Need To Know (View Photos).

According to a statement from the chemical and fertiliser ministry, the first edition of a three-day event would be organised by the department of pharmaceuticals, in close association with all the Medical Devices Industry Associations. It is being coordinated by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

"The expo is planned around the theme 'Future of Device, Diagnostics and Digital," according to a statement.

Also Read | Ghana Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Team GHA Schedule & Players to Watch Out For in Football WC.

The event is being organised with the objective to create opportunities to network and explore collaborations both for the sector's growth in India and its potential contribution globally, by bringing together all the stakeholders for taking the sector on a forward growth trajectory. The stakeholder include production-linked incentive (PLI) participants, startups, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), innovative entrepreneurs, research facilities, incubators, public and private hospitals, industry at large, academia, research institutions, investors, state governments, MedTech parks and key government officials.

The Ministry further said that India MedTech Expo had received a tremendous response from the medtech industry, which has come forward in large numbers and given their confirmation for participation. So far, over 150 startups, over 275 Indian and international medical device companies and MSME units, 50 plus research institutions, etc, have confirmed their participation in the expo. Over 376 foreign buyers' entries have been received out of which selected 200+ foreign buyers will be hosted for business-to-business (B2B) engagement.

"The current market size of the medical devices sector in India is estimated to be $11 billion and the sector in India is at growth stage with CAGR of 10-12 per cent over the last decade and has the potential to reach $50 billion by 2030," the statement said. It added, "The proposed expo will create visibility of medical devices ecosystem to the world and build a brand identity for the Indian medtech sector." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)