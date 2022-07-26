Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI/PNN): By the Gram, India's first One-stop Content studio for Luxury, Fashion & Films, founded in March 2018, expanded with a revenue increase of 16 times since its inception.

Founded by the young and dynamic femme trio Aaliya Amrin, Danisha Kohli and Eman Batliwalla, BTG touched the revenue of 40 Lacs in its first year with 55 projects and since then has mapped a remarkable 16 times growth in 4 years with close to 25 clients and a team size of 30 full-time employees (approximately) in Mumbai and 50+ freelancers currently.

Also Read | We Sought Permission for a Day’s Protest but the Police Denied It. We Wanted to Do a … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

By the gram caters to clients worldwide, currently operating out of 15+ cities with trusted remote teams and producers working on productions of all sizes and scales. Besides India, which has its significant bases in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, and the United States, BTG intends to illustrate their expertise in Dubai. Considering the impressive growth trajectory, the Founders expect to touch twice the current revenue by the end of 2023, their 5th Anniversary year.

"Back in 2018, Danisha, Eman, and I started this venture with merely an idea to fill a gap in the market; we weren't sure how well it would sell," said Aaliya Amrin, one of the three Founders at BTG. "We are all a bit overwhelmed by the current rate of growth. We've come a long way since broadening our clientele globally. With bigger and better plans in the works, we look forward to working more closely with our existing brands while building new ones on our journey."

Also Read | Google Play Store Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary With New Logo.

Eman Batliwalla, Co-founder at BTG, conveyed her gratitude for the success by saying, "Delighted working with my two partners and the whole team and how we have come so far from the day we started. We have evolved significantly since beginning with 30 brands, progressing through various industries, and especially setting ablaze with our OTT-driven initiatives and campaigns. We hope to continue growing and contributing our expertise to upcoming new age content."

"Having a creative eye, working tremendously into it and seeing the results bloom every day only fills my heart with gratitude. Our creative team works tirelessly to come up with out-of-the-box ideas for ever-changing trends in our industry. My team and I are looking forward to working on creating more Innovative and creatively trendsetting content." said Danisha Kohli, Co-founder at BTG.

With exponential growth in India and global markets by December 2022, BTG is all set to work from brand identity to content development, from visual direction to production, and from luxe editorial concepts to new OTT productions. They aim to strengthen their team and solidify their base in London and LA this year.

BTG has produced over 300 films and 2000+ hours of content in the last four years. It is the preferred OTT, Bollywood, and luxury brand partner in India, with clients including Dharma Productions, Tiger Baby, Netflix, Prime Video, Nykaa, Lakme Fashion Week, and Roy Kapur Films, Bumble, TATA Cliq Luxury, Lodha, and many more.

BTG stands strong to care for every aesthetic, exclusive, and innovative branded content needs. Brand identity to content development, from visual direction to production shoots, from luxe editorial concepts to new OTT productions. In the last four years, BTG has expanded to a team of nearly 80 creative individuals and has more than 300 films and 2000+ hours of production to its credit.

BTG can share insights on how OTT platforms, Creative Film & Entertainment, and Luxe brands look and map the trends of new-age content, luxe branded content, narrative building and impact of Influencer campaigns, and visual branding in India and abroad.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)