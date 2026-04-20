Tuting (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): In a vibrant celebration of cultural diversity and heritage, the Spearhead Division of Spearcorps organised a Tribal Cultural Programme at Solung Ground, Tuting, on the occasion of World Heritage Day, Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) Guwahati said in an official statement released on Saturday.

The event showcased the rich traditions of Arunachal Pradesh, with captivating performances by members of the Adi, Memba-Khamba and Idu Mishmi tribes, the PRO said.

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Participants across all age groups, from young children to elders, took part enthusiastically, adorned in their colourful traditional attire. Their performances highlighted the unique customs, music and dance forms that have been preserved through generations, it added.

The programme was conducted under the aegis of Operation Sadbhavna, reinforcing the Indian Army's commitment towards fostering cultural awareness, strengthening bonds with local communities, and preserving the region's invaluable heritage., the PRO said.

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The event witnessed an overwhelming response from the local populace and served as a platform to celebrate unity in diversity, while encouraging the younger generation to take pride in their cultural roots, it said.

"Through such initiatives, the Spearhead Gunners continue to promote community engagement, cultural preservation and social harmony in the region," the PRO added. ANI)

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