New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): The five publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) in India have collectively distributed over Rs. 2,331 crores to over 3.3 lakh unitholders during the second quarter of the current financial year, according to a release by the Indian REITs Association.

As of Q2 FY26, the total gross Assets Under Management (AUM) of the Indian REIT market stands at approximately Rs. 2,35,000 crores, the release added.

India's five publicly listed REITs are Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Knowledge Realty Trust, Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Nexus Select Trust. The fifth REIT, Knowledge Realty Trust, was listed on August 18, 2025.

Alok Aggarwal, Managing Director & CEO of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust and Chairperson of the Indian REITs Association, said, "The performance of India's listed REITs this quarter accentuates the remarkable strength, transparency, and resilience that they bring to the country's capital markets. The addition of the fifth REIT is proof of the growing maturity and confidence of investors and sponsors in this asset class."

"With a demonstrated track record of consistent distributions, expanding market capitalisation, and a robust portfolio of high-quality assets, Indian REITs are not just an investment avenue - but a catalyst for democratising real estate investment and driving long term value for a diverse range of stakeholders," Aggarwal added.

Together, these REITs manage a portfolio spanning more than 176 million square feet of Grade A office and retail space across India. Since their inception, they have cumulatively distributed over Rs. 26,700 crores to unitholders, underscoring their growing significance in India's capital markets.

In a significant milestone for the sector, the combined market capitalisation of all five listed REITs crossed Rs. 1.6 lakh crore as of market close on November 14, 2025. This reflects the strong growth trajectory of Indian REITs and their increasing contribution to the country's financial ecosystem, the release addd.

The Indian REITs Association (IRA) is a non-profit industry body established with the support of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Ministry of Finance. Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Knowledge Realty Trust and Nexus Select Trust are the members of the Association. (ANI)

