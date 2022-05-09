New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI/PNN): FlavourBasket is proving to be a game-changer in the online bakery industry with its eggless products and a wide range of customization options. FlavourBasket is providing an opportunity to make your special occasions extra special with their line of products.

The brand ensures there are no eggs or preservatives in any of its products. All their confectionery items are freshly made and delivered to their customers. Moreover, they come with gluten-free and vegan options. They also have a policy of not keeping any stale items as everything is baked only after receiving the order from a customer.

Their highly customizable cakes are suitable for birthdays, anniversaries, corporate events, etc. This is one of the prime reasons their customers come from various walks of life. From parents throwing an avenger's theme party for their 'Marvel fan' kids to Harry Potter fans opting for a cake that matches with their party theme-FlavourBasket has served and delighted them all.

The unique design is the USP of their brand. They provide all of this delightful customization while making sure all the products used are completely safe to be consumed. Their cakes come in a wide range of flavors like Black Forest, Chocolate Truffle, Red Velvet, Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Ferrero Rocher, Rainbow, etc.

Other than their unique, customizable cakes that can be suitable for any of your theme parties, FlavourBasket offers other delicious desserts like cupcakes, donuts, cinnamon rolls, smoothies, shakes, and cookies. To add to the celebratory mood of festivals they also provide products for special occasions like Valentine's Day, Diwali, and Christmas.

The company is the brainchild of Shruti Shrivastava, who is also the founder and CEO. She realized there was a huge demand-supply gap in the bakery sector for fresh eggless cakes that can also be customized for theme parties. This motivated her to start FlavourBasket. Her objective was to provide food products that were healthy enough to be consumed by elders and creative enough to delight kids.

As of now, they are giving free deliveries in the Noida region and are serving their customers all around the week, including Sundays. Currently, they are serving their customers through their cloud kitchen service, but Shruti and her dedicated team have an expansion plan to start a line of cafes that would serve all the items on their menu. Their vision is to cater to a larger customer base without compromising the quality of their products.

Considering their customers' enthusiasm and positive feedback- 100 per cent of whom come back for repeat orders, they are certainly making quick progress in the right direction.

Catch up with the latest offers on the menu and keep your feasts sorted with www.flavourbasket.com

