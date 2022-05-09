Ishqbaaz actress Surbhi Chandna is a fashion devotee or at least she likes to pose for cameras! The actress' Instagram account is filled with her photoshoot pictures and we aren't complaining. While Surbhi was missing from the TV scenario, she appeared as a host for Colors TV's reality show, Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan. Post its wrap, Surbhi was busy attending a wedding in Delhi and her look from which had our instant attention. It was a simple, traditional look but trust Surbhi to add an extra dash of glamour to it. Surbhi Chandna's Sheer Saree with Oxidised Jewellery is the Perfect Styling to Ape for the Navratri Season (View Pics).

It was a simple lehenga choli for the actress but its powder pink hue made it look pretty. A heavily embellished choli was paired with a lightly embroidered lehenga and a matching dupatta. Surbhi further accessorised her look by opting for statement earrings, a bracelet and some finger rings and no other chunky jewellery. With blushed cheeks, pink lips, curled eyelashes, well-defined brows and hair tied in a chic bun, she completed her look further. Surbhi Chandna's Yellow Ruffled Saree is the Perfect Outfit to Wear for Mehendi Functions (View Pics).

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Surbhi Chandna was last seen playing the role of a Naagin in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show. While the season ended, Surbhi hasn't announced her next acting project yet. Hopefully, the announcement will come very soon. Until then, let's keep admiring her pics, shall we?

