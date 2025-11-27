VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 27: Fleetx.io, India's leading logistics SaaS platform, today announced the launch of AI-Powered Truck Routes, a first-of-its-kind routing intelligence engine built specifically for the country's commercial vehicle ecosystem. The new product enables enterprises to identify the safest, fastest and most cost-efficient routes for their trucks, using insights generated from millions of real trips across more than five lakh connected commercial vehicles on the Fleetx platform.

Also Read | INR 20,000 Crore Projects Under NHAI Sanctioned for Gujarat, Says Nitin Gadkari.

For years, enterprises have struggled with fragmented route planning processes that rely heavily on driver intuition, limited internal data and subjective judgement. While Google Maps serves passenger vehicles, it does not offer truck-specific guidance--leaving logistics teams without a credible, data-backed view of actual movement of commercial vehicles on key freight lanes. Fleetx's 'Truckable Routes' closes this gap by delivering Google-style routing intelligence trained entirely on real commercial vehicle behaviour.

The product analyzes historical trip patterns of vehicles LIVE on the Fleetx platform to identify the routes trucks actually take and why. It shows the percentage of vehicles using each route, average time with stoppages, expected delays, safety indicators, risky halts and overall route efficiency. It also reveals toll and trip economics for each route, helping enterprises balance speed, safety and cost.

Also Read | China Train Accident: 11 Dead As Test Train Ploughs Into Railway Workers in Yunnan.

Truckable Routes also enables real-time deviation detection, allowing logistics teams to ensure drivers follow recommended paths- avoiding delays, unsafe corridors, or unplanned stoppages. This directly improves safety, enhances risk mitigation, and strengthens OTIF performance. Standardized routing across plants, vendors and transport partners brings greater predictability and discipline to logistics operations.

Truckable Routes is powered by one of India's largest datasets of commercial vehicle movement. With more than half a million commercial vehicles generating continuous telemetry and trip-level data, the AI models keep learning and improving from every journey, making the routing engine increasingly accurate, context-aware and reliable.

Speaking on the launch, Vineet Sharma, Founder & CEO of Fleetx, said:

"Enterprises in India have never had access to Google-like routing intelligence for their commercial vehicles. Route decisions have often depended on driver preference or incomplete internal knowledge. With AI-powered Truckable Routes, we are giving logistics teams a data-backed view of which routes are truly optimal, based on millions of real trips across our network of over five lakh commercial vehicles. We believe this will fundamentally transform how freight is planned, monitored, and optimized in the country."

The launch reinforces Fleetx's mission to empower enterprises with end-to-end visibility, predictive insights, and AI-driven tools that help reduce operational costs, improve reliability, and enhance safety standards across fleet & logistics operations.

About Fleetx:

Fleetx is an AI-powered fleet and logistics optimization platform on a mission to revolutionize physical operations for businesses. By unifying data, IoT, and artificial intelligence into a single platform, Fleetx empowers organizations to digitize their logistics, enhance efficiency, improve safety, and significantly reduce operational costs. With modules spanning fleet management, fuel monitoring, driver safety using video telematics, transport management system (TMS), and transport ERP, Fleetx enables safer, more efficient, and sustainable operations for over 2,000 mid-market and enterprise customers across India.

For more information, please visit www.fleetx.io

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)