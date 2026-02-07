Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 7 (ANI): Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) on Saturday held public hearings in Coimbatore, Trichy, and Chennai to gather feedback for its election manifesto.

TVK leader KG Arunraj said that, on the directions of the party leadership, the Election Manifesto Committee of Tamil Nadu has begun organising people's hearings across the state, starting with the western region in Coimbatore.

Arunraj also criticised the Union Budget, claiming it offers no benefits to the poor. He said, "On the directions of our leader, the Election Manifesto Committee of Tamil Nadu is organising its people hearing in Coimbatore for the western region..Following this, there will be public hearings in Trichy and Chennai... Even for the union budget, we have said there is nothing in it that benefits the poor."

On Thursday, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) announced five election promises ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

AIADMK stated that the social security pension currently being extended to senior citizens, elderly widows, unmarried elderly women, women abandoned by their husbands, persons with disabilities, and transgender persons will be increased from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,000.

To safeguard the welfare of students and their parents, the government will assume responsibility and waive education loans obtained from banks.

As livelihood assistance, three LPG gas cylinders per year will be provided free of cost to rice ration card holders, the party promised.

The party also assured support for the traditional Tamil sport Jallikattu. It was announced that if a participant dies while taming bulls, Rs. 10 lakh will be provided to the victim's family, and in case of injury, Rs. 2 lakh compensation will be given.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu is set to hold Legislative Assembly elections later this year, where the DMK-Congress alliance seeks to defend its rule against the BJP-AIADMK-led NDA. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also in the fray with his debutant Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), turning the polls into a triangular contest. (ANI)

