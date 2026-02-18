VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 18: The Leading Top 30 National Excellence Awards 2026 along with The Couture Pages luxury coffee table book limited Edition was successfully organized through the Florian Foundation by Archana Jain and Mumbai Halchal by Dilshad Khan. The prestigious event was presented by Khandwani Group of Suhail Khandwani and powered by Trending Times, in association with NITI Aayog and MSME.

The organizers extended heartfelt gratitude to Chief Guest Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha ji and Manju Lodha ji for gracing the occasion. The event was further honoured by the presence of esteemed Guests of Honour including Rakesh Agarwal, Shyam Singhania, and Sanjeev Gupta.

The awards recognized 30 distinguished individuals for their exceptional contribution and dedicated work across various fields. The awardees honoured at the ceremony were:

- Arjun Manoj Purohit,

- Kishore J Vyas,

- Toqeer Rahi,

- Asma Batliwala,

- Dr. Ajay L Dubey,

- Ismail Nazir Shakoor,

- Shri Shyam Kamble,

- Abhay Parpani,

- Jalpa Merchant,

- Rupika Grover,

- Madhu Lakhotia,

- Anjalika Somani Maroo,

- Priti Vanigotta,

- Aparna Ahirrao,

- Rashmi Tiwari,

- Daivata Chavan-Patil,

- Aleifiya,

- Pawan Chauhan,

- Adv. Ashokvardhan Mahesh Purohit,

- Ekta Jain,

- Pratibha Jain,

- Mahi S. Molla,

- Adv. Shahbaaz Khan,

- CTPR. Vipul Narendra Luthia,

- Dr. Roshan Jahan,

- Harshul Patel,

- Hasan Makbul Mulani,

- Sagar Visawdia,

- Imran Shamim Gani,

- Dr. Mithun Palangthor,

- Deesha Nandi,

- Risha & Disha Mehra.

The celebration marked a strong commitment towards appreciating excellence, leadership, and social impact. The event concluded with congratulating all awardees for their immense efforts and wishing them continued success in their respective journeys

