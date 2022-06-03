Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): FlowerAura, an acclaimed gifting brand, has delivered gifts for over a decade. With the coming of Father's Day, FlowerAura has tightened the seat belts and is ready with the latest Father's Day collection to put smiles on fathers' faces who work tirelessly for their children without giving a thought to themselves.

With a vast network in more than 500+ cities, FlowerAura launched its extensive collection of Fathers Day gifts. The collection is curated for the sole purpose of giving joy to fathers and their children. The gifts are categorised by their print, colours, and design. The glamorous collection includes some Avante-Garde styles of home decor products, ceramic mugs, personalised cushions, wall frames, custom-made clocks and so forth. The company is renowned for its express delivery services with an extensive network.

Father's Day was considered a foreign festival until some time, but FlowerAura believes in breaking the stereotypes and, thus, curated some distinguished designs of Fathers Day Cakes. The company has experienced chefs and bakers to bake quality cakes for its customers. It understands that the essence of any celebration is the people that come together. A cake helps to let everyone stand together while enjoying and celebrating; thus, it puts 100 percent effort while baking the perfect cake for the celebration.

FlowerAura is also known as the finest florist, as it delivers flourishing arrangements of fresh and blooming flowers via express and same-day delivery services. They showcased a charming collection of Fathers Day flowers and greens at the launch event. Customers can purchase beautiful bouquets and flower arrangements to surprise their fathers and celebrate Father's Day.

While talking to the media, Himanshu Chawla, the CEO of FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd., said, "Our team's efforts in making the Father's Day collection a grand success have been commendable. Our customers can experience a never-before collection and buy gifts for their fathers as the brand has reached a whole new level of making the Father's Day celebration memorable. Established in 2010, FlowerAura has been catering to the requirements of its precious customers."

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd., the pioneer of the gift industry, has flourished in the Indian market with its unique gifts (flowers, cakes, jar cakes, plants, etc., personalised gifts, combos) for special moments that can't be put into words. Starting in 2010, under the entrepreneurship of Mr Himanshu Chawla and Mr Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, we lead the gifting market in more than 400 cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there.

