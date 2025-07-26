PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26: The launch saw the presence of Vindu Dara Singh, Navin Prabhakar, Mreenal Deshraj, Dr. Aneel Murarka, Ramji Gulati, Dharti Gulati, Ankita Maithy, Priyanka Bajaj, Prashant Virendra Sharma, Siddharth Bajaj, Shweta Pandit, Arshi Khan, Rohit Verma, Madhuri Pandey, Rehan Shah, Kavitta Verma, Aarti Nagpal, Navpreet Kaur, Deepak Singh, Gurpreet Kaur Chadha, Aditi Shetty, Rakesh Paul, Vikas Verma, Mitaali Nag, Rajiv Roda, Vipin Aneja, Gulfam Khan, Nivedita Basu, Nasir Khan, Divyank Patidhar & many more.

Brand Launch Overview

Fraganta by Leena Jain, an evocative new name in the world of perfumery, proudly announces the launch of its debut fragrance duo; Ganga and Jogi -- a pair of perfumes that marks the beginning of a sensory revolution in India's affordable luxury segment.

Fraganta is a movement that redefines the notion of luxury, breaking away from Western cliches to celebrate India's rich cultural heritage as the highest form of opulence. Born from the fusion of Fragrance and India, the name "Fraganta" embodies the brand's mission to deliver homely regality -- world-class formulations that are emotionally resonant, deeply rooted in Indian tradition, yet crafted for the modern, discerning consumer.

The Concept: Affordable Luxury with a Cultural Soul

Positioned uniquely in the affordable luxury space, Fraganta promises globally benchmarked quality with a soul steeped in nostalgia, belonging, and emotional storytelling. Its innovative approach to perfumery centers around launching products in pairs, inspired by Indian bonds -- human, emotional, spiritual -- each narrating its own story while enhancing the other.

Introducing the Debut Duo: Ganga and Jogi

With Ganga and Jogi, Fraganta introduces its inaugural olfactory memoirs. Conceptualized as a perfect duality -- distinct yet deeply intertwined -- the two fragrances reflect the pulse of modern India while honouring its age-old spirit.

-Ganga is a delicate, floral whisper of love and memory. Reminiscent of pressed jasmine between old letters, or the freshness of a lover's bouquet, it evokes intimacy and enduring elegance. With a focus on long-lasting intimacy, Ganga is a fragrant tribute to romance and rooted femininity.

-Jogi is its wild-hearted counterpart -- a free-spirited, earthy scent that captures the soul of an explorer. Like a breeze weaving through forest meadows, Jogi is bold, curious, and resolutely individualistic. It is crafted for those who wear their inner wilderness with pride.

Both fragrances are powered by high-performance essential oils, ensuring not only superior longevity and projection, but also a sensorial experience that lingers in memory.

Founder's Vision

Leena Jain, Founder, Fraganta says:"Fraganta was born from a simple yet powerful idea that luxury doesn't have to come from abroad to be aspirational. India's scents, stories, and soul are rich enough to inspire the world. With Ganga and Jogi, we're not just launching perfumes, we're offering emotional experiences that evoke nostalgia, pride, and identity. Fraganta is my ode to India's sensory heritage, reimagined for the modern, mindful customer."

Closing Statement

Together, Ganga and Jogi embody Fraganta's philosophy -- to craft emotional perfumes for emotional people, and to present Indian luxury as a lived experience, not just an aspiration.

Fraganta is here to challenge the imported notions of prestige -- and instead, gift India a luxury that feels like home.

