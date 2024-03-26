Business News | French Firm Starburst Accelerator SARL Collaborates with IIT Madras to Establish 100 Mn Euros Start-up Hub

Founder and CEO of Starburst Aerospace Francois Chopard with Director of IIT Madras Professor V Kamakoti (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): French firm Starburst Accelerator Societe a responsabilite limitee (SARL) has joined forces with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) to establish an innovative start-up hub with a substantial funding of 100 Million Euros, in a development for India's aerospace and defence (ASD) sector.

This collaboration aims to foster entrepreneurship and innovation in the aviation, space, and defence domains within India.

Also Read | BRS Leader K Kavitha Remanded in Judicial Custody Till April 9 in Delhi Excise Policy Case.

The partnership between Starburst Accelerator SARL and IIT Madras will see the establishment of accelerator programs geared towards boosting the ASD ecosystem in India.

According to IIT Madras, Starburst intends to create venture capital funds specifically tailored for ASD technology, aiming to catalyse India's economic transformation and its integration into global markets.

Also Read | IPL 2024: 'Enjoyed My Debut, Would Have Loved To Have Sealed It With Win', Says Delhi Capitals' Shai Hope.

The collaboration is poised to facilitate export promotion and provide support for Indian ASD startups to venture into international markets leveraging Starburst's extensive global network.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) cementing this collaboration was signed at the IIT Madras campus, with Francois Chopard, Founder and CEO of Starburst Aerospace, Cedric Vallet, Innovation and Venture Director of Starburst Aerospace, Professor V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, and Prof. Manu Santhanam, Dean (ICSR) of IIT Madras, among others, in attendance.

Starburst Accelerator SARL is renowned globally for its aerospace and defence accelerator programs, connecting startups with corporates, investors, and government entities.

With a presence in major global cities including Los Angeles, Paris, Munich, Singapore, Seoul, Tel Aviv, and Madrid, Starburst boasts a vast ecosystem comprising over 17,000 startups.

Leveraging its extensive network and industry expertise, Starburst aims to fortify India's position as a hub for ASD innovation on the global stage through this collaboration.

Expressing enthusiasm about the partnership, Francois Chopard emphasized its potential to accelerate technological innovations in India's aerospace and defence sectors.

Chopard said, "We believe it is the right momentum to faster emergence of pioneer boundary-pushing technological innovations in India. We're proud and honoured to collaborate with IIT-Madras and work with such prestigious institution in the country."

He added, "We together aim at creating a robust A