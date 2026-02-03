Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): At least three people were killed after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus fell into a deep gorge near Kwanu in Uttarakhand while the vehicle was passing through the Dunga Bainsi area, officials said on Tuesday.

The bus was en route from Chaupal in Himachal Pradesh to Paonta Sahib in the state, via Uttarakhand, and was carrying approximately 32 passengers at the time of the accident.

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, in a post on social media, said that soon after receiving information about the accident, teams of HRTC officials from Shimla and Sirmaur were dispatched to the spot. He added that instructions were issued for the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) and Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Nahan to reach the accident site from Chaupal.

Agnihotri said that cooperation has also been sought from the Uttarakhand government in view of the seriousness of the incident. He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu received an update on the accident and the condition of the injured from the Deputy Commissioner of Shimla, officials said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to the District Magistrate and issued necessary instructions to rescue the passengers.

In an X post, CM Dhami said that all nearby medical centres have been placed on high alert mode and in case of serious injuries, passengers will be airlifted and admitted to advanced medical centres.

"We have received the extremely distressing news of the accident involving a bus of the Himachal Transport Corporation on the Kuanu-Meens Motor Road in the Kalsi area (Dehradun). Upon receiving information about the accident, I spoke with the District Magistrate over the phone and issued necessary instructions. The district administration and police have promptly initiated relief and rescue operations. All nearby medical centres have been placed on high alert mode. If needed, any seriously injured passengers will be airlifted and admitted to advanced medical centres. I pray to God for the safe well-being of all passengers," Dhami said on X.

Rescue and relief operations were underway, and further details are awaited. (ANI)

