Reading [England], January 16: Following its grand launch in Bhopal, Shrimad Bhagwad SwaGita by author Ritesh Nigam has crossed borders to inspire audiences in England. The Reading Chapter of Friends of MP (FOMP), an organization uniting NRIs from Madhya Pradesh and recognized by the state government, hosted an enriching discussion on this innovative book.

The event celebrated Ritesh Nigam's unique journey of reimagining the Bhagavad Gita in a journal format, an idea he first conceived while living in England. Ritesh shared how his 15-year spiritual practice of writing one shloka daily deepened his understanding of the Gita and inspired him to make it accessible for personal exploration. He explained, "SwaGita transforms the Gita into a personalized experience, enabling everyone to embark on their own spiritual journey at their own pace."

The event, attended by many families across Reading, included a creative mandala activity where participants colored and decorated Gita shlokas, echoing the spirit of the book's launch in Bhopal. Ritesh emphasized how the book's innovative design encourages readers to engage interactively with the Gita's teachings.

Ritesh extended his heartfelt gratitude to FOMP members, including Neeraj Patel, Manish Malviya, Sunay Zelawat, Bipin Gupta, and their families, for their support in making the event a success. He also thanked the women present for their enthusiasm, which brought warmth and vibrancy to the gathering.

Reflecting on the journey, Ritesh remarked, "The inspiration to create SwaGita was born in England, its grand launch happened in Bhopal, and now bringing it back to England feels like a full-circle moment. It's a privilege to see the Gita's message resonating globally."

The discussion concluded with Ritesh sharing a heartfelt six-word shloka from SwaGita:

Samasta Shubham, Samasta Sukham, Samasta Shantim

(Universal Auspiciousness, Universal Happiness, Universal Peace)

This event marks another milestone in the journey of Shrimad Bhagwad SwaGita, as it continues to inspire readers across continents to connect with the Gita's eternal wisdom in a deeply personal way.

